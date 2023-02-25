Best Sons of the Forest graphics settings for Steam Deck

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game developed by Endnight Games. The developers define it as a "survival horror simulator." Crafting, hunting, and other activities typical of the horror survival genre are all present in the game, providing players with a complete experience.

One of the most striking aspects of Sons of the Forest is its stunning graphics. The game's world is brought to life by its impressive visuals, which will leave players in awe. Every detail, from terrifying creatures to lush forests, has been meticulously crafted to create a rich and believable world where players can fully immerse themselves.

Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device from Valve. Despite its small form factor, the device is equipped with powerful hardware that allows it to handle almost all new game releases with playable framerates.

While it is true that the device has limited resources compared to desktop gaming systems, the Steam Deck makes up for it with its impressive 800p display, which enables games to operate at a reduced resolution, thereby maintaining playable framerates.

Sons of the Forest run sub-optimally on the Steam Deck.

Although Sons of the Forest is playable on the Steam Deck, there hasn't been any official compatibility report from Valve yet. The game has not received a 'Playable' or 'Verified' status for the Deck. Although the title runs on the Steam Deck, the experience isn't optimal. There are constant stuttering and frame drops, which might ruin the experience for many.

Hence, users who wish to play Sons of the Forest on their Steam Deck will require some adjustments in-game and on their devices to get playable results. The settings suggested in this guide account for visual quality and framerate, thus delivering balanced gameplay. Keeping those objectives in mind, here are the best graphics settings to use when playing Sons of the Forest on the Steam Deck:

Display

Resolution : 1280 x 800(16:10)

: 1280 x 800(16:10) Fullscreen: Exclusive fullscreen

Exclusive fullscreen V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Max FPS: Max

Max Gamma: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference

Graphics

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Draw distance: Ultra Low

Ultra Low Ambient occlusion: Ulta Low

Ulta Low Fog quality: Off

Off Anisotropic textures: Off

Off Shadow quality: Ultra Low

Ultra Low Clouds: Low

Low Grass: Low

Low Water: Low

Low Parallax distance: Low

Low Billboard quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Full

Features

Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Dynamic resolution target: N/A

N/A Bloom: On

On Screen space resolution: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Micro shadowing: Off

Off Contact shadows: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

Style

Film grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Color grade: Default

In addition to these preferences, it is recommended that users enable FSR manually on their Steam Deck. This can be done by accessing the Quick Access menu on the device, accessible by pressing the '...' button. Then, locate the Scaling Filter option, typically located toward the bottom of the menu. Once there, switch the toggle to FSR and modify the FSR Sharpness to 5.

This is all there is to know about the best settings for Sons of the Forest on the Steam Deck. Although the title occasionally poses problems, these settings will deliver users a balanced experience.

