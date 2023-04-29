Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for GTX 1660 Ti 

Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi Fall Order, is finally underway. It is an action-adventure game involving many action sequences that will hook players for hours. The graphical upgrades are huge, with high-resolution textures and a visually appealing experience. Unfortunately, this comes at a cost.

he PC port of the game is currently unoptimized, and as a result, the gameplay experience is subpar. Even the recommended RTX 2070 graphics card struggles to deliver stable performance in the game.

GTX 1660 Ti is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia that launched alongside the first generation of RTX cards. Although it was a solid 1080p mid-range GPU for its time, it has started showing its age, especially in the era of real-time ray tracing. The card is way below the recommended RTX 2070 and struggles to play Star Wars Jedi Survivor with decent framerates. However, if the settings are tweaked correctly, many performance issues can be mitigated to an extent.

Optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the GTX 1660 Ti

Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti can play Star Wars Jedi Survivor in 1080p but will require a lot of tweaks for a smooth experience. The graphics settings suggested in this guide will bring the best of both visuals and framerates to the table, allowing for a balanced experience.

While these settings deliver a decent experience, they will not hold a stable 60 FPS experience until the developers address the performance issues. Having said that, the following settings are suggested to be used in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the GTX 1660 Ti:

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Low

Low Foliage Detail: Medium

Medium Field of View: Default

Default Vsync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Color and Brightness

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

Effects

Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.

These settings will deliver the best possible experience in the game with the GTX 1660 Ti. However, it is worth noting that the game's PC port is in an abysmal state. Fans have reported performance issues, high VRAM usage, and bugs. Hence, updating the latest graphics driver to mitigate a few issues and enjoy a far more stable experience is recommended.

