Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for GTX 1660 Ti 

Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi Fall Order, is finally underway. It is an action-adventure game involving many action sequences that will hook players for hours. The graphical upgrades are huge, with high-resolution textures and a visually appealing experience. Unfortunately, this comes at a cost.
he PC port of the game is currently unoptimized, and as a result, the gameplay experience is subpar. Even the recommended RTX 2070 graphics card struggles to deliver stable performance in the game.
GTX 1660 Ti is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia that launched alongside the first generation of RTX cards. Although it was a solid 1080p mid-range GPU for its time, it has started showing its age, especially in the era of real-time ray tracing. The card is way below the recommended RTX 2070 and struggles to play Star Wars Jedi Survivor with decent framerates. However, if the settings are tweaked correctly, many performance issues can be mitigated to an extent.
Optimal graphics settings to use in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the GTX 1660 Ti
Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti can play Star Wars Jedi Survivor in 1080p but will require a lot of tweaks for a smooth experience. The graphics settings suggested in this guide will bring the best of both visuals and framerates to the table, allowing for a balanced experience.
While these settings deliver a decent experience, they will not hold a stable 60 FPS experience until the developers address the performance issues. Having said that, the following settings are suggested to be used in Star Wars Jedi Survivor with the GTX 1660 Ti:
Display
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Anti-Aliasing: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Visual Effects: Medium
- Post Processing: Low
- Foliage Detail: Medium
- Field of View: Default
- Vsync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
Color and Brightness
- Brightness: As per the user's preference.
Effects
- Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.
- Film Grain: As per the user's preference.
- Chromatic Aberration: As per the user's preference.
- Camera Shake: As per the user's preference.
- Ambient Camera Sway: As per the user's preference.
These settings will deliver the best possible experience in the game with the GTX 1660 Ti. However, it is worth noting that the game's PC port is in an abysmal state. Fans have reported performance issues, high VRAM usage, and bugs. Hence, updating the latest graphics driver to mitigate a few issues and enjoy a far more stable experience is recommended.
