Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is Respawn Entertainment’s latest creation which was published by Electronic Arts on April 28, 2023. It is a new single-player action-adventure game with a comprehensive storyline offering great combat mechanics. PC users with Nvidia RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti can easily run this new demanding title without any problems.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are some of the best available graphics cards that can provide players with high resolution and high frames per second (FPS) gameplay experience. They can breeze through the new Star Wars title even at the highest graphical presets.

This article will outline the best graphics settings for Star Wars Jedi Survivor for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is a last-generation product but remains one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market. It can deliver a great gameplay experience without users compromising on the visual side of demanding games.

Here are the graphics settings that can be utilized for RTX 3070.

Display

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Post Processing: Medium

Medium Foliage Detail: High

High Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness

Brightness: Default

Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD

Hide HUD: Off

Players can utilize these settings to secure frame rates above 60 while running the adventure title on a 1440p resolution.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti takes the chart further by providing more performance compared to the 3070. Users can take advantage of this and crank up a few more settings to improve the visual experience without quelling down the frame rate.

Players can choose to use the graphics settings listed below for RTX 3070 Ti.

Display

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Post Processing: High

High Foliage Detail: High

High Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness

Brightness: Default

Effects

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD

Hide HUD: Off

The RTX 3070 Ti is a powerful card that can hold its own against most modern titles and provide a great gaming experience.

It is important to note that Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can run the game at 4k resolution. However, the trade-off might harm the overall experience and damage the graphics card in the long run. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and Star Wars Jedi Survivor gameplay guides.

