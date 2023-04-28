Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is Respawn Entertainment’s latest creation which was published by Electronic Arts on April 28, 2023. It is a new single-player action-adventure game with a comprehensive storyline offering great combat mechanics. PC users with Nvidia RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti can easily run this new demanding title without any problems.
The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are some of the best available graphics cards that can provide players with high resolution and high frames per second (FPS) gameplay experience. They can breeze through the new Star Wars title even at the highest graphical presets.
This article will outline the best graphics settings for Star Wars Jedi Survivor for Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti
Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 is a last-generation product but remains one of the most powerful graphics cards on the market. It can deliver a great gameplay experience without users compromising on the visual side of demanding games.
Here are the graphics settings that can be utilized for RTX 3070.
Display
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Visual Effects: High
- Post Processing: Medium
- Foliage Detail: High
- Field of View: Default
- VSync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality
Color & Brightness
- Brightness: Default
Effects
- Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Camera Shake: Player preference
- Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference
HUD
- Hide HUD: Off
Players can utilize these settings to secure frame rates above 60 while running the adventure title on a 1440p resolution.
Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti takes the chart further by providing more performance compared to the 3070. Users can take advantage of this and crank up a few more settings to improve the visual experience without quelling down the frame rate.
Players can choose to use the graphics settings listed below for RTX 3070 Ti.
Display
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Visual Effects: High
- Post Processing: High
- Foliage Detail: High
- Field of View: Default
- VSync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality
Color & Brightness
- Brightness: Default
Effects
- Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Camera Shake: Player preference
- Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference
HUD
- Hide HUD: Off
The RTX 3070 Ti is a powerful card that can hold its own against most modern titles and provide a great gaming experience.
It is important to note that Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can run the game at 4k resolution. However, the trade-off might harm the overall experience and damage the graphics card in the long run. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and Star Wars Jedi Survivor gameplay guides.
Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!