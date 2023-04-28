Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

Star Wars Jedi Survivor was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts on April 28, 2023. It is a single-player title with unique fighting mechanics and a stunning level of visual quality. Despite its demanding nature, gaming PCs equipped with Nvidia RTX 3080 or 3080 Ti can easily run the game at the highest settings.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are both top-shelf products that can crush recent titles at the best graphics settings without compromising on stable frame rates. The trend even follows for Star Wars Jedi Survivor as both cards can breeze through the game at higher resolution.

This article will outline the best graphics settings for Star Wars Jedi Survivor for Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 is Nvidia’s previous-generation graphics card but can provide top-tier performance for most existing games. It is capable of providing users with the best of both worlds without breaking a sweat.

Players can utilize the graphics settings listed below for the RTX 3080:

Display:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

These are great settings for the adventure title as the RTX 3080 manages to dish out a stable frame rate of 60 and above alongside providing a grand 2K experience.

Most optimal Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti overtakes the 3080 in terms of raw performance and dominates the gaming field with its extreme capabilities. Players can gleefully set all existing games to maximum graphics quality without having to worry about frame drops.

Here are the values that they should set for the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display:

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

The RTX 3080 Ti is a heavy-duty card that can run Star Wars Jedi Survivor without facing any issues. However, players can tone down a few settings if they encounter stuttering.

While both the Nvidia RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti can run the game at 4k resolution, it is best to avoid putting too much load on them. This will ensure the longevity of the hardware and prevent unwanted high-temperature damage. Follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and gameplay guides.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes