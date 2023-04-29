Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Electronic Arts released Star Wars Jedi Survivor on April 28, 2023. The game features stunning visuals that can be quite demanding due to the massive map and various high-resolution assets. However, according to reports, the game can be easily run without encountering issues by users with RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti graphics cards.

The game offers various graphics settings that can be adjusted to fit the needs of the player, and RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti users can run the game at the highest resolution and settings. This article will outline the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for these cards.

Use these graphics settings if you're playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the Nvidia RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 is one of the most powerful current generation graphics cards. It can easily handle the game and maintain a stable frame rate without compromising on the visual experience.

Here are the best graphics settings that RTX 4070 players can utilize.

Display:

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

Use these graphics settings if you're playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti packs in more power than the base 4070 and is capable of handling more demanding workloads. It is a part of Nvidia’s latest graphics card series and can breeze through almost every current AAA title.

Players can utilize the graphics settings listed below for the RTX 4070.

Display:

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Anti-Aliasing: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: High

High Visual Effects: Epic

Epic Post Processing: Epic

Epic Foliage Detail: Epic

Epic Field of View: Default

Default VSync: Off

Off Ray Tracing: Off

Off AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality

Color & Brightness:

Brightness: Default

Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Camera Shake: Player preference

Player preference Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference

HUD:

Hide HUD: Off

Players can also choose to reduce some settings and revert to 1440p resolution if they face frame drops or stuttering issues.

Both the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are top-tier graphics cards that can provide users with the best gaming experience, but it's important to note that performance can vary based on individual processor and graphics card pairings.

Featuring new mechanics and a fresh action-adventure storyline, Star Wars Jedi Survivor immerses players in a fight for survival. You can follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and gameplay guides.

