Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti

Electronic Arts released Star Wars Jedi Survivor on April 28, 2023. The game features stunning visuals that can be quite demanding due to the massive map and various high-resolution assets. However, according to reports, the game can be easily run without encountering issues by users with RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti graphics cards.
The game offers various graphics settings that can be adjusted to fit the needs of the player, and RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti users can run the game at the highest resolution and settings. This article will outline the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor graphics settings for these cards.
Use these graphics settings if you're playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the Nvidia RTX 4070
The RTX 4070 is one of the most powerful current generation graphics cards. It can easily handle the game and maintain a stable frame rate without compromising on the visual experience.
Here are the best graphics settings that RTX 4070 players can utilize.
Display:
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: Epic
- Shadow Quality: Epic
- Anti-Aliasing: Epic
- Texture Quality: High
- Visual Effects: Epic
- Post Processing: Epic
- Foliage Detail: Epic
- Field of View: Default
- VSync: Off
- Ray Tracing: Off
- AMD FIdelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2): Quality
Color & Brightness:
- Brightness: Default
Effects:
- Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Camera Shake: Player preference
- Ambient Camera Sway: Player preference
HUD:
- Hide HUD: Off
Use these graphics settings if you're playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor on the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
The RTX 4070 Ti packs in more power than the base 4070 and is capable of handling more demanding workloads. It is a part of Nvidia’s latest graphics card series and can breeze through almost every current AAA title.
Players can utilize the graphics settings listed below for the RTX 4070.
Players can also choose to reduce some settings and revert to 1440p resolution if they face frame drops or stuttering issues.
Both the Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are top-tier graphics cards that can provide users with the best gaming experience, but it's important to note that performance can vary based on individual processor and graphics card pairings.
Featuring new mechanics and a fresh action-adventure storyline, Star Wars Jedi Survivor immerses players in a fight for survival. You can follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and gameplay guides.
