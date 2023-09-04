Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super are flagship-grade graphics cards from the Turing generation. Initially, they were launched to target 4K gaming at high refresh rates. However, almost four and a half years after release, the GPUs are only good for playing the latest and most demanding titles at 1440p. This is because some of the latest games like Starfield are insanely demanding on hardware.

Gamers will have to spend some time tweaking the graphics settings in Starfield to ensure they get high framerates without major performance dips. The game isn't optimized very well on PC and even gamers on the 2080 will have to resort to some sacrifices for a decent experience.

This article will list the best graphics settings combination for the 2080 and the 2080 Super graphics cards. We are targeting a 60 FPS experience with some compromises to the fidelity.

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 2080

The RTX 2080 is only good for 1440p gaming these days. It is as powerful as an RTX 3060 Ti and even QHD might be a stretch in demanding games like Starfield. However, thanks to FSR 2, players can have a decent experience at this resolution. We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings in the game for the best visuals.

The ideal settings combination for the RTX 2080 graphics card is as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 Super is considerably more powerful than the 2080. This allows players to crank up the setting even further without losing a ton of FPS. We still recommend playing at 1440p with a mix of high and ultra settings applied and FSR 2 turned on.

The best settings combination for the 2080 Super is as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super are aging graphics cards. But, they continue to deliver superb performance in the latest video games with some tweaks to the graphics settings. Starfield runs pretty well on these 80-class GPUs with the above tweaks applied.