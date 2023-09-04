Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 4080

The RTX 4080 replacing the last-gen 3080 is a premium 4K gaming GPU that delivers top-tier performance with zero compromises. The GPU is designed to play all recent titles like Starfield at the highest settings without any compromises. However, the new space explorer RPG from Bethesda is super intensive and requires a few tweaks to the settings for a decent experience.

Like most other AAA releases of the year, Starfield features a bunch of graphics settings that need to be customized for the best experience. Going through these settings manually can be a bit of a chore.

To ease your work, we will list the best combination for the game in this article.

Best Starfield graphics settings for higher framerates on RTX 4080

Gamers can customize Starfield to run at better graphics quality with a lower framerate or sacrifice a bit of graphics fidelity for better performance. The card is powerful enough to deliver close to 70-80 FPS in the title, despite poor optimization.

The best graphics settings combination for high fidelity in Starfield are as follows:

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for better graphics on RTX 4080

Starfield has some stunning graphics. Powerful hardware like the 4080 can play the title with all effects turned on at native 4K resolution while delivering a smooth and stable framerate. Do note that framerates will be lower than 60 in most cases and might hover around 30-40 FPS in some demanding scenarios.

We recommend a mix of high and ultra settings with all forms of temporal upscaling turned off for the best graphics quality experience. The following settings work best for the RTX 4080.

Display:

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: Off

Off Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The RTX 4080 is a high-end graphics card for playing the latest and most demanding video games in the market. It ranks among the fastest options you can buy today. Therefore, players with this GPU will have zero problems in playing the new space explorer RPG from Bethesda, Starfield.