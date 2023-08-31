Best Starfield graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Starfield is upon us. The upcoming large-scale space explorer launches on all Xbox consoles and PCs on September 6, 2023. Widely regarded as the most anticipated game of the year, this Bethesda title will bring its class-leading expertise in developing massive open worlds to its most ambitious project ever.

Gamers with high-end PCs powered by GPUs like the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are in for a solid experience in this new title. We are looking at 4K gameplay at smooth framerates without significant sacrifices to the fidelity.

Like any other AAA game launched this year, Starfield bundles many customizable options that need to be tweaked for the best experience. To ease your work, we will list the best settings for the game in this article.

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 was launched as a high-end 4K gaming GPU in 2020. It continues to be a charmer at this resolution. Both the 10 GB and 12 GB variants can handle the game at high framerates with a mix of high and ultra settings applied. We recommend a bit of temporal upscaling with FSR 2 to avoid any frame drops that might ruin the experience.

The best graphics settings for the RTX 3080 are listed below:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is significantly more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. This card can run the latest titles, including Starfield, at 4K without any compromises. Gamers can get a decent experience with the highest settings applied at UHD. However, we recommend relying on FSR 2 for smooth gameplay.

The best Starfield graphics settings for the RTX 3080 Ti is as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Indirect lighting: Ultra

Ultra Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: Ultra

Ultra Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: Ultra

Ultra Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: Ultra

Ultra Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Starfield is a demanding game. The title brings some modest hardware down to its knees. However, players with some of the fastest hardware in the market, like the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti, need not worry about performance issues. These cards can run the game well with the above settings applied.