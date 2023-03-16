Best WWE 2K23 graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were introduced for flawless 4K gaming performance. Although the cards have been replaced by the more capable RTX 4080 from Nvidia, they continue to be high-end options for playing the latest AAA titles.

Since sports releases like WWE 2K23 are generally not very graphically demanding, gamers can expect solid performance without any compromises, since the 3080 and 3080 Ti generally do not have any major problems pushing a ton of frames in this game.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings for these video cards.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can run WWE 2K23 with no performance issues

Although the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti support ray tracing and temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS, gamers can play WWE at native 4K without major issues. The game is visually impressive but has been optimized pretty well.

EA recommends just an RTX 2060 or an RX 5700 to play it at 4K, and the 80-class offerings from the latest generation are way more powerful than these GPUs.

Best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 3080

The Geforce 3080 is a very capable card for 4K gaming, and gamers can easily enjoy playable framerates in WWE 2K23 at this resolution. The best settings for the game are listed below:

Graphics settings

Graphics Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Vsync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Model Quality: High

High Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur: As per your preference

Best graphics settings for WWE 2K23 with the RTX 3080 Ti

The Geforce 3080 Ti is a very powerful card to play the latest titles. Gamers can expect a decent experience in WWE 2K23 with the following settings applied:

Graphics settings

Graphics Device: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Texture Quality: High

High Monitor: 1

1 Windowed Mode: No

No Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Vsync: Off

Off Refresh Rate: Your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Your monitor's maximum refresh rate Action Camera FPS: 60

60 Model Quality: High

High Shadows: On

On Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Alias: TAA

TAA Reflections: High

High Dynamic Upscaling: Linear

Linear Sharpness: 5

5 Depth of Field: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur: As per your preference

Gamers should note that the Nvidia 3080 and 3080 Ti continue to be very powerful video cards for playing the latest titles at decent framerates and will remain relevant for the next few years.

In addition, WWE 2K23 is not a very demanding title, so gamers with high-end cards based on Ampere and Ada Lovelace are in for a solid experience when running the latest wrestling title from EA.

