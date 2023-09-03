Best Starfield settings for ASUS ROG Ally

The ASUS ROG Ally is the first handheld dfrom the Taiwanese hardware manufacturer. It is designed to play high-quality PC games on the go. It features multiple performance improvements over something like a Steam Deck like a better APU that is capable of delivering 1080p gaming performance. In many ways, the ROG Ally is the most powerful handheld you can buy today.

This makes it a solid contender for playing Starfield, a very demanding game set to fully release this Wednesday. However, the new space explorer RPG is a very demanding game. Ally gamers will have to crank down the settings significantly to get a decent experience.

Going through the multiple graphics options in the game can be a bit difficult. Therefore, this article will list the best settings for a good experience in the game.

Best Starfield graphics settings for ASUS ROG Ally

We recommend playing Starfield at 1080p on the ROG Ally. However, sticking to the lowest settings in the game. This requires setting the render resolution to 40% and other settings to the lowest in the game.

The best settings for smooth Starfield gameplay on the ROG Ally are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:10)

1920 x 1080 (16:10) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: On

On Render resolution scale: 40%

40% Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Low

Low Indirect lighting: Low

Low Reflections: Low

Low Particle quality: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Crowd density: Low

Low Motion blur: Low

Low GTAO quality: Medium

Medium Grass quality: Low

Low Contact shadows: Low

Low Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75%

75% Enable VRS: Off

Off Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Interface

Crosshair: On

On Show floating markers: On

On Show damage numbers: On

On Show item information in HUD: On

On HUD opacity: 75%

Controls

Invert Y: Off

Off Invert flight Y: Off

Off Invert menu camera X: Off

Off Invert menu camera Y: Off

Off Fight stick swap: Off

Off Roll dominant: Off

Off Look sensitivity V: As per your preference

As per your preference Look sensitivity H: As per your preference

As per your preference Aim sensitivity V: As per your preference

As per your preference Aim sensitivity H: As per your preference

As per your preference Controller look sensitivity: 30%

30% Controller cursor sensitivity: 25%

25% Mouse look sensitivity: 40%

40% Ship reticle sensitivity: 75%

75% Controller vibration: On

On Controller hotswap: On

On Outpost item rotation speed: As per your preference

As per your preference Outpost Flycam translation speed: 40%

40% Outpost FlyCam rotation speed: 30%

30% Outpost FlyCam distance speed: 25%

25% Outpost FlyCam starting pitch: 80%

80% Outpost FlyCam starting distance: 55.0m

Handhelds aren't the best hardware to enjoy the new space explorer RPG from the Bethesda. Even gamers playing on the ROG Ally might have to deal with crashes, framerate issues, and poor visual quality.

Moreover, battery life on the ROG Ally is an issue that will stop gamers from enjoying the title to the fullest for long hours. Therefore, we recommend you stick to a gaming PC for the most part while playing this new game.