Best Starfield settings for ASUS ROG Ally

The ASUS ROG Ally is the first handheld dfrom the Taiwanese hardware manufacturer. It is designed to play high-quality PC games on the go. It features multiple performance improvements over something like a Steam Deck like a better APU that is capable of delivering 1080p gaming performance. In many ways, the ROG Ally is the most powerful handheld you can buy today.
This makes it a solid contender for playing Starfield, a very demanding game set to fully release this Wednesday. However, the new space explorer RPG is a very demanding game. Ally gamers will have to crank down the settings significantly to get a decent experience.
Going through the multiple graphics options in the game can be a bit difficult. Therefore, this article will list the best settings for a good experience in the game.
Best Starfield graphics settings for ASUS ROG Ally
We recommend playing Starfield at 1080p on the ROG Ally. However, sticking to the lowest settings in the game. This requires setting the render resolution to 40% and other settings to the lowest in the game.
The best settings for smooth Starfield gameplay on the ROG Ally are as follows:
Display
- Borderless full screen: On
- Window size: 1920 x 1080 (16:10)
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Dynamic resolution: On
- Render resolution scale: 40%
- Graphics preset: Custom
- Shadow quality: Low
- Indirect lighting: Low
- Reflections: Low
- Particle quality: Low
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Crowd density: Low
- Motion blur: Low
- GTAO quality: Medium
- Grass quality: Low
- Contact shadows: Low
- Vsync: Off
- Upscaling: FSR 2
- Sharpening: 75%
- Enable VRS: Off
- Film grain intensity: Full
- Enable depth of field: On
Interface
- Crosshair: On
- Show floating markers: On
- Show damage numbers: On
- Show item information in HUD: On
- HUD opacity: 75%
Controls
- Invert Y: Off
- Invert flight Y: Off
- Invert menu camera X: Off
- Invert menu camera Y: Off
- Fight stick swap: Off
- Roll dominant: Off
- Look sensitivity V: As per your preference
- Look sensitivity H: As per your preference
- Aim sensitivity V: As per your preference
- Aim sensitivity H: As per your preference
- Controller look sensitivity: 30%
- Controller cursor sensitivity: 25%
- Mouse look sensitivity: 40%
- Ship reticle sensitivity: 75%
- Controller vibration: On
- Controller hotswap: On
- Outpost item rotation speed: As per your preference
- Outpost Flycam translation speed: 40%
- Outpost FlyCam rotation speed: 30%
- Outpost FlyCam distance speed: 25%
- Outpost FlyCam starting pitch: 80%
- Outpost FlyCam starting distance: 55.0m
Handhelds aren't the best hardware to enjoy the new space explorer RPG from the Bethesda. Even gamers playing on the ROG Ally might have to deal with crashes, framerate issues, and poor visual quality.
Moreover, battery life on the ROG Ally is an issue that will stop gamers from enjoying the title to the fullest for long hours. Therefore, we recommend you stick to a gaming PC for the most part while playing this new game.