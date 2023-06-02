Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Street Fighter 6 is the latest entry in Capcom's fighting game franchise. It is the seventh installment and features significant improvements in terms of graphics and gameplay mechanics. Although it is a new game, it does not require high-end GPUs to operate smoothly. The RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti will have no problem running the title at max settings and delivering excellent frame rates.
The GPUs are powered by 2nd gen Ampere RTX architecture with high-speed memory. As such, they have the power to run the most extreme games at high settings.
Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 is an upper mid-tier GPU that is capable of running any modern game without sacrificing framerates or visual quality. It performs admirably and is built to withstand extreme settings. However, in order to get the most out of the title, gamers need to choose a resolution of 1080p.
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: Player preference
- Subtitles: Player preference
- Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference
- Screen Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 1920*1080
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Player preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Player preference
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: On
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Texture Quality: Highest
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Shader Quality: Highest
- Effects Quality: Highest
- Sampling Quality: Highest
- Bloom: High
- Input Delay Reduction: Off
Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti delivers more power than the RTX 3070 and has no difficulty running games at maximum settings. In the case of Street Fighter 6, the values will be similar to the ones above, albeit with minor adjustments. Although the GPU can run the game at 4K, it is preferred to attain higher FPS rather than great visuals. So it is recommended that you use 1440p resolution.
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: Player preference
- Subtitles: Player preference
- Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference
- Screen Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 2560x1440
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Player preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Player preference
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: On
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Texture Quality: Highest
- Mesh Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Shader Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Sampling Quality: High
- Bloom: High
- Input Delay Reduction: Off
These are the best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti.