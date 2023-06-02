Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Street Fighter 6 is the latest entry in Capcom's fighting game franchise. It is the seventh installment and features significant improvements in terms of graphics and gameplay mechanics. Although it is a new game, it does not require high-end GPUs to operate smoothly. The RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti will have no problem running the title at max settings and delivering excellent frame rates.

The GPUs are powered by 2nd gen Ampere RTX architecture with high-speed memory. As such, they have the power to run the most extreme games at high settings.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is an upper mid-tier GPU that is capable of running any modern game without sacrificing framerates or visual quality. It performs admirably and is built to withstand extreme settings. However, in order to get the most out of the title, gamers need to choose a resolution of 1080p.

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920*1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Player preference

Player preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Player preference

Player preference VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: On

On Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Shader Quality: Highest

Highest Effects Quality: Highest

Highest Sampling Quality: Highest

Highest Bloom: High

High Input Delay Reduction: Off

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti delivers more power than the RTX 3070 and has no difficulty running games at maximum settings. In the case of Street Fighter 6, the values will be similar to the ones above, albeit with minor adjustments. Although the GPU can run the game at 4K, it is preferred to attain higher FPS rather than great visuals. So it is recommended that you use 1440p resolution.

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560x1440

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Player preference

Player preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Player preference

Player preference VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: On

On Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: High

High Bloom: High

High Input Delay Reduction: Off

These are the best graphics settings for the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti. Readers can follow Sportskeeda for more Street Fighter 6 guides and news.

