Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Street Fighter 6 is the seventh installment in the Street Fighter franchise. Capcom produced and released the title on June 2nd, significantly upgrading graphics and gameplay elements. As the name implies, the game is entirely focused on fighting, which necessitates a consistent frame rate and outstanding visuals to fully appreciate the competitive experience that the game provides.

The RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are high-end GPUs that deliver excellent performance. Because the game requires RTX 2070 to run efficiently, the aforementioned GPUs will have no trouble running the title at maximum settings. They are specially designed with NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture, Ampere, which features superfast G6X memory with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores for an incredible gaming experience.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 is a brilliant GPU that delivers an extreme frame rate. For competitive games like Street Fighter 6, the GPU will have enough juice to provide gamers with an excellent gaming experience. It can even run the game at 4k, but you should go for the 1440p resolution for better FPS.

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Caliberate as you liking

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560x1440

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Player preference

Player preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Player preference

Player preference VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: On

On Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Sampling Quality: High

High Bloom: High

High Input Delay Reduction: Off

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 3080 Ti

RTX 3080 Ti is even a step above the RTX 3080 and delivers high-tier performance without compromising visual quality. However, for Street Fighter 6, the situation remains the same since the game doesn't require much of the system specs to run smoothly. With this GPU, you can go with the 4k resolution, but if you wish to have higher frame rates, it is recommended to use 1440p.

These are the best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti. Readers can tune into Sportskeeda Esports for more updates and guides on Street Fighter 6.

