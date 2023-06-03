Create

Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Jun 03, 2023 10:04 GMT
Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti (Image via Sportskeeda)
Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti (Image via Sportskeeda)

Street Fighter 6 is the latest iteration of the SF franchise, developed and published by Capcom on June 2. As the name implies, the title is fully based on fighting with solid gameplay, enhanced graphics, and plenty of changes to the gameplay mechanics. To fully appreciate it, you would require consistent frame rates and outstanding visuals.

Although the game is the latest entry, it doesn't require high-tier specs. So with RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, you will have no problem running the game at the highest setting without any hiccups. Both the GPUs are the latest addition to the RTX family and are designed with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture to provide seamless gaming.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 4060

youtube-cover

The RTX 4060 is a strong GPU that offers an immersive gaming experience. It is in the mid-tier class yet gives an exceptional performance, capable of running most modern games at high settings. This GPU can run Street Fighter 6 at its top settings in 1080p resolution, but some tweaks are required for it to perform even better.

Display

Basic Display Settings

  • Screen Shake: Player preference
  • Subtitles: Player preference
  • Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference
  • Screen Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Graphics

  • Quality: Custom
  • Resolution: 1920*1080

Basic Graphics Settings

  • Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
  • Internal Resolution: 5
  • Display Mode: Player preference
  • Maximum Frame Rate: 120
  • Ambient Occlusion: On
  • Screen Space Reflections: On
  • Motion Blur: Player preference
  • VSync: Off
  • NPCs: Crowded
  • Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On
  • Antialiasing: On
  • Depth of Field Effect: On
  • Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

  • Lighting Quality: Ultra High
  • Texture Quality: Highest
  • Mesh Quality: Highest
  • Shadow Quality: Highest
  • Shader Quality: Highest
  • Effects Quality: Highest
  • Sampling Quality: Highest
  • Bloom: High
  • Input Delay Reduction: Off

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 4060 Ti

youtube-cover

The RTX 4060 Ti is a step up over the RTX 4060 and has the power to run the game at 1440p resolution. However, if you need additional frame rates, you can use the above settings to easily achieve so.

Display

Basic Display Settings

  • Screen Shake: Player preference
  • Subtitles: Player preference
  • Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference
  • Screen Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Graphics

  • Quality: Custom
  • Resolution: 2560x1440

Basic Graphics Settings

  • Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
  • Internal Resolution: 5
  • Display Mode: Player preference
  • Maximum Frame Rate: 120
  • Ambient Occlusion: On
  • Screen Space Reflections: On
  • Motion Blur: Player preference
  • VSync: Off
  • NPCs: Crowded
  • Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On
  • Antialiasing: On
  • Depth of Field Effect: On
  • Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

  • Lighting Quality: Ultra High
  • Texture Quality: Highest
  • Mesh Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Shader Quality: High
  • Effects Quality: Highest
  • Sampling Quality: High
  • Bloom: High
  • Input Delay Reduction: Off

These are the most optimal graphics settings for playing the latest fighting game on the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. Follow Sportskeeda for more Street Fighter 6 guides and news.

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...