Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

Street Fighter 6 is the latest iteration of the SF franchise, developed and published by Capcom on June 2. As the name implies, the title is fully based on fighting with solid gameplay, enhanced graphics, and plenty of changes to the gameplay mechanics. To fully appreciate it, you would require consistent frame rates and outstanding visuals.

Although the game is the latest entry, it doesn't require high-tier specs. So with RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti, you will have no problem running the game at the highest setting without any hiccups. Both the GPUs are the latest addition to the RTX family and are designed with the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture to provide seamless gaming.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 is a strong GPU that offers an immersive gaming experience. It is in the mid-tier class yet gives an exceptional performance, capable of running most modern games at high settings. This GPU can run Street Fighter 6 at its top settings in 1080p resolution, but some tweaks are required for it to perform even better.

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920*1080

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Player preference

Player preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Player preference

Player preference VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: On

On Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Shader Quality: Highest

Highest Effects Quality: Highest

Highest Sampling Quality: Highest

Highest Bloom: High

High Input Delay Reduction: Off

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti is a step up over the RTX 4060 and has the power to run the game at 1440p resolution. However, if you need additional frame rates, you can use the above settings to easily achieve so.

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 2560x1440

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Player preference

Player preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Player preference

Player preference VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: On

On Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Effects Quality: Highest

Highest Sampling Quality: High

High Bloom: High

High Input Delay Reduction: Off

These are the most optimal graphics settings for playing the latest fighting game on the RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. Follow Sportskeeda for more Street Fighter 6 guides and news.

Poll : 0 votes