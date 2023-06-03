Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 4080

Street Fighter 6 is a fighting game developed by Capcom and is the seventh major installment in the series. It is available on the PS4, PS5, the Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game has received numerous graphical upgrades and enhancements, along with a new World Tour mode that has become the highlight of this launch.
While most PC ports of 2023 have been disappointing, SF6 is a breath of fresh air and delivers superb results, even on low-end hardware. The game recommends an RTX 2070 to run without hiccups, which by current standards is lower-mid-range.
RTX 4080 is a high-end GPU from Nvidia, based on its latest Ada Lovelace architecture. It is capable of playing most new launches at 4K easily. Since Street Fighter 6 only recommends an RTX 2070, the RTX 4080 can handle SF6 without breaking a sweat.
This guide covers the best settings for Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 4080.
Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 4080
As mentioned, the RTX 4080 is overkill for Street Fighter 6. Gamers can easily play the title at 4K while maintaining high framerates and without sacrificing image quality. In fact, the RTX 4080 is so powerful that it can handle the new World Tour mode of SF6 flawlessly at 4K.
However, SF6 being a fighting game, the priority for gamers should be framerates. Hence, the settings suggested in this guide are devised to bring the best of both visuals and high and stable framerates. Here are the best settings to use in Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 4080:
Display
Basic Display Settings
- Screen Shake: Player preference
- Subtitles: Player preference
- Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference
- Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55
Graphics
- Quality: Custom
- Resolution: 3840x2160
Basic Graphics Settings
- Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded
- Internal Resolution: 5
- Display Mode: Player preference
- Maximum Frame Rate: 120
- Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Motion Blur: Player preference
- VSync: Off
- NPCs: Crowded
- Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On
- Antialiasing: On
- Depth of Field Effect: On
- Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off
Detailed Graphics settings
- Lighting Quality: Ultra High
- Texture Quality: Highest
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Shader Quality: Highest
- Effects Quality: Highest
- Sampling Quality: Highest
- Bloom: High
- Input Delay Reduction: Off
Street Fighter 6 system requirements
Although Street Fighter 6 is a 2023 release, the game doesn't demand much hardware. For instance, gamers would need only a GTX 1060 to get the title running on their PC, which is a GPU from 2016. That said, Capcom suggests the following hardware to play the game:
Minimum requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60 GB available space
Recommended requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 60 GB available space
These are the best graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 4080. However, users who aren't happy with the results should start with these settings and then tweak them as per their requirements.