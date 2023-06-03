Best Street Fighter 6 graphics settings for RTX 4080

Street Fighter 6 is a fighting game developed by Capcom and is the seventh major installment in the series. It is available on the PS4, PS5, the Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game has received numerous graphical upgrades and enhancements, along with a new World Tour mode that has become the highlight of this launch.

While most PC ports of 2023 have been disappointing, SF6 is a breath of fresh air and delivers superb results, even on low-end hardware. The game recommends an RTX 2070 to run without hiccups, which by current standards is lower-mid-range.

RTX 4080 is a high-end GPU from Nvidia, based on its latest Ada Lovelace architecture. It is capable of playing most new launches at 4K easily. Since Street Fighter 6 only recommends an RTX 2070, the RTX 4080 can handle SF6 without breaking a sweat.

This guide covers the best settings for Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 4080.

Street Fighter 6 graphics settings RTX 4080

As mentioned, the RTX 4080 is overkill for Street Fighter 6. Gamers can easily play the title at 4K while maintaining high framerates and without sacrificing image quality. In fact, the RTX 4080 is so powerful that it can handle the new World Tour mode of SF6 flawlessly at 4K.

However, SF6 being a fighting game, the priority for gamers should be framerates. Hence, the settings suggested in this guide are devised to bring the best of both visuals and high and stable framerates. Here are the best settings to use in Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 4080:

Display

Basic Display Settings

Screen Shake: Player preference

Player preference Subtitles: Player preference

Player preference Subtitle Background Settings: Player preference

Player preference Screen Brightness: Anywhere between 40 to 55

Graphics

Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 3840x2160

Basic Graphics Settings

Fighting Ground Background Object Density: Crowded

Crowded Internal Resolution: 5

5 Display Mode: Player preference

Player preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120

120 Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: On

On Motion Blur: Player preference

Player preference VSync: Off

Off NPCs: Crowded

Crowded Subsurface Scattering (Skin Effect): On

On Antialiasing: On

On Depth of Field Effect: On

On Limit World Tour Battle to 30 FPS: Off

Detailed Graphics settings

Lighting Quality: Ultra High

Ultra High Texture Quality: Highest

Highest Mesh Quality: Highest

Highest Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Shader Quality: Highest

Highest Effects Quality: Highest

Highest Sampling Quality: Highest

Highest Bloom: High

High Input Delay Reduction: Off

Street Fighter 6 system requirements

Although Street Fighter 6 is a 2023 release, the game doesn't demand much hardware. For instance, gamers would need only a GTX 1060 to get the title running on their PC, which is a GPU from 2016. That said, Capcom suggests the following hardware to play the game:

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit required)

Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB)

GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT

RTX 2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 60 GB available space

These are the best graphics settings for Street Fighter 6 with the RTX 4080. However, users who aren't happy with the results should start with these settings and then tweak them as per their requirements.

Poll : 0 votes