Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are the latest in the line of affordable 1080p gaming cards from Nvidia. They are built to play the latest AAA titles at the highest settings without major performance hiccups. And the upcoming arcade racing game from Ubisoft, The Crew Motorfest, is no exception to this formula. The third entry in this open-world racing game series doesn't launch until later this year in the Fall.

Currently, it is in a closed beta stage that allowed us to have an early look at what the title has to offer. It features a ton of graphics settings that can be customized for the best experience. We will list the best combination for the RTX 4060 and the 4060 Ti in this article.

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 is a massive improvement over the last-gen RTX 3060. However, the card's biggest selling point, DLSS 3, isn't supported in The Crew Motorfest. Thus, we recommend gamers stick to the high settings at 1080p in this title.

The best combination for the RTX 4060 in the upcoming racing game is as follows:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 30

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: High

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti is much more powerful than its newer non-Ti sibling. Although Nvidia is marketing the card for 1080p gaming, it is good enough for playing the latest titles at 1440p without hiccups. In addition, The Crew Motorfest isn't a very demanding game either. Thus, we recommend the following settings for this entry:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 60

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: High

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Overall, the 4060 and the 4060 Ti are superb video cards for playing the latest video game with little to no performance issues. Thus, gamers with these GPUs won't face any hiccups in The Crew Motorfest.