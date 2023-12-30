5 best TVs to watch Super Bowl LVIII

The biggest sporting event of the year can only be enjoyed watching on the best TVs. To adequately experience the thrill of Super Bowl LVIII, it's essential to have a quality TV. However, picking out the perfect product is like finding a needle in a haystack. So, to dispel any doubts, we are listing the five best TVs you should consider to truly relish Super Bowl LVIII.

From OLED to QLED, here are the best TVs to watch the Super Bowl LVIII

1) TCL 5-Series 50S555

TCL 5-Series 50S555 is one of the best TVs on a budget (Image via Best Buy)

If you are looking forward to buying the best TV at the best price, the TCL 5-Series 50S555 is the perfect option. The latest version delivers brighter and more vibrant colors than its previous models. It comes with Roku, right out of the box, completely in-built, further incentivizing its purchase.

Specification TCL 5-Series 50S555 Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Display type LED with local dimming Connectivity 4x HDMI 2.1, USB 2.0

You have numerous sizes at your disposal, ranging from 50-inch to 75-inch variants. Each version delivers crisp visuals and impressive performances. However, there could be slight variation in contrast.

Pros

Excellent performance

In-built Roku

Value for money

Cons

Some light boom

2) Hisense U8H

The Hisense U8H comes with impressive brightness levels. It boasts the best-in-class brightness that ensures excellent image quality. Despite being one of the best TVs in this price segment, it still struggles to present sub-4K content. It is available in three sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

Specification Hisense U8H Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Display type Mini-LED with local dimming Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0

The Hisense U8H uses Google TV software but also supports Apple’s Airplay 2. It is a budget-friendly, mid-range TV that offers great picture quality.

Pros

Great brightness, contrast, and colors.

Easy to navigate.

Strong gaming support.

Cons

Narrow viewing angles.

Snuggles on sub 4K content.

3) TCL 6-Series 55R655

The TCL 6-Series 55R655 is available in various sizes, ranging from 55-inch to 85-inch variants. TCL 6-Series is renowned for its impressive array of hardware, with the listed version capable of handling 4K/HDR content. That said, it comes with limited viewing angles. Aside from watching sporting events like the Super Bowl LVIII, it is also a great pick as a gaming TV.

Specification TCL 6-Series 55R655 Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Display type Mini-LED with local dimming Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x USB 2.0

The TCL 6- Series 55R655 comes with the Roku interface. It has a clean and easy-to-navigate layout but provides a limited customization option. However, mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming make it the best TV in the mid-range segment.

Pros

Bright and colorful.

Roku smart features.

Amazing gaming features.

Cons

Limites A/V customization.

Cool pictures.

A little bit chunky.

4) Samsung QN90B

The Samsung QN90B boasts Neo QLED technology (Image via Best Buy)

The Samsung QN90B delivers a truly premium TV experience. One of the best TVs for watching big sporting events like Super Bowl LVIII, it comes with Neo QLED technology and provides the highest brightness levels. It comes in seven variants, starting from 43-inch to a massive 98-inch TV.

Specification Samsung QN90B Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Display type Mini-LED with quantum dots Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 2.0

While not as thin as other OLED TVs, the Samsung QN90B tends to look very sharp and boasts an impressive thin panel that gives it a premium feel. That said, it lacks Dolby Vision.

Pros

Incredible brightness levels.

Brilliant HDR capability.

QLED technology.

Cons

No Dolby Vision.

Light bloom.

Expensive.

5) LG OLED C2- OLED42C2PSA

The LG OLED C2 boasts outstanding black levels, superb contrast, and wide viewing angles. It is the perfect choice for gaming, even capable of stepping up to next-gen offerings. With sizes ranging between 42-inch to 83-inch, you might have to spend a little more to get this splendid offering.

Specification LG OLED C2 Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Display type OLED Connectivity 4x HDMI 2.1, 3x USB 2.0

The OLED C2 also offers hands-free voice control, which is limited to Alexa and LG’s digital assistant. If you have a little extra budget, this TV is perfect for watching Super Bowl LVIII.

Pros

Top-level picture quality.

Best brightness in OLED.

Best gaming experience.

Cons

Expensive.

A little color shift at off angles.

That concludes our recommendations for the best TVs to watch Super Bowl LVIII.