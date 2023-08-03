Top iOS 17 features you won't get at launch

If public betas are any indication of what's to come, the new features in iOS 17 are dome of the best so far from the brand. Apart from the occasional stray bug, the iOS 17 public beta has received a good response from testers, and new features like StandBy Mode, Contact Posters, and NameDrop have all been lauded by critics and fans alike.

While we may be just a month away from the official release of iOS 17, some features still need to be added to public betas. These won't immediately make it to the final release either. If you are wondering which iOS 17 features these are, we have you covered.

Which iOS 17 features won't be available at launch?

There are several iOS 17 features that Apple showcased at the WWDC 2023 event held in June. According to their official website, these features are part of the iOS 17 package but will not be available until later this year. Below are the top five iOS 17 features that won't be available at launch.

1) Journal

The new Journal app was one of the much-anticipated iOS 17 features showcased by Apple at the WWDC. The dedicated journaling app allows users to stay on top of their mental well-being by documenting their daily activities, life milestones, and more by prompting users to journal. These prompts can be based on photos, places, workouts, and more.

Apple has also released APIs for third-party app developers to integrate journaling prompts in their apps. The Journal app will ensure users' privacy by using the Face ID and end-to-end encryption to sync to iCloud. However, Apple has announced that the Journal app will come to iOS 17 later this year.

2) AirDrop (over the Internet)

Apple also announced several new features added to AirDrop sharing, with NameDrop being one of the best. While NameDrop and other features like SharePlay by bringing iPhone closer have been working well for beta testers, one feature won't be available at launch.

It requires users to keep their iPhones close together for AirDrop to transfer files. It only takes a little while to transfer a few images or videos. However, imagine sending 100s of pictures and large video files; it could take a while to transfer and requires standing together with the recipient.

Apple has announced the AirDrop over the Internet, letting users initiate an AirDrop transfer and go their own ways. The transfer will continue over the Internet, and the original resolution, provided both receiver and recipient are on iOS 17 and logged into iCloud. But this feature, too, will be available later this year.

3) Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music

The Collaborative Playlists was among the most exciting iOS 17 features for music lovers. That Apple Music lets users create personalized playlists is known, and Apple fans truly cherish the ability to create different playlists for work, commute, gym, and more.

As if that was not enough for Apple, the company made it even better with iOS 17. The latest iOS update brings Collaborative Playlists, which is pretty self-explanatory. The new feature allows users to invite others to join their created playlists. Once joined, everyone can add, remove, reorder, and react with emojis on the Now Play screen.

The feature will be available in iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and CarPlay. But again, Apple has stated in the fine print that the Collaborative Playlists will roll out through an update later this year.

4) AirPlay in hotels

Apple has introduced a new feature called AirPlay in hotels in iOS 17. AirPlay is Apple's version of Screencast, which can be used to beam videos, music, and photos from your iPhone to the smart TV in your hotel room. However, most hotels have peer-to-peer networking turned off for security, which causes issues for AirPlay.

Apple has partnered with leading hotels and LG to enable AirPlay in Hotels. LG's Pro: Centric Smart Hotel TVs support AirPlay, and all that the guest needs to do is scan a QR on the TV to authorize and initiate AirPlay. This feature will be available before the end of the year.

5) NameDrop to Apple Watch

NameDrop is, without a doubt, one of the best features of iOS 17. Those who have downloaded iOS 17 public beta simply need to bring their iPhones close to share contact data. The best part about the new feature is that it works with Apple Watches running WatchOS 10. But, you guessed right, the NameDrop to Apple Watch will not be available until later this year. It will also require Apple Watch Series 6 or later, SE, and Ultra.

These are some of the features that Apple won't introduce on iOS 17 at the launch date. The company will likely push an OTA update before the year-end to add them. However, even without these features, there is plenty to look forward to in iOS 17. The company will release the iOS 17 in September, soon after the iPhone 15 series launch.