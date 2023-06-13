How to share contact using NameDrop on iOS 17?

No other feature showcased by Apple at WWDC 2023 got as much applause as the NameDrop, which is an add-on facet inside AirDrop in iOS 17 that takes it to the next level. To date, AirDrop is used to share files like photos, documents, and locations wirelessly with other Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs. With the addition of NameDrop, Apple has further expanded the horizon of AirDrop.

If you are wondering what it is and how it works, you are in the right place.

What is NameDrop in iOS 17?

It is an addition to Apple's AirDrop feature. (Image via Apple)

As mentioned, it is a new addition to AirDrop to share contact information seamlessly with other iOS 17 users. AirDrop did allow users to share contact information already, but users had to go to the phonebook, search for the desired contact card, choose to share via AirDrop, wait for the desired Apple device to pop up, and then share.

It requires users to bring their iPhones closer to share desired contact information. It is all that Apple has revealed about how the new feature works. However, we know that it lets users share their new contact posters in iOS 17 along with their desired phone number, email address, and other details.

Apple also confirmed that it could be used to share media files and enable SharePlay to watch movies, play games, and listen to music together by bringing iPhones closer. NameDrop is similar to Android’s Nearby Share but faster.

How do I use NameDrop on iOS 17?

The feature also works with Apple Watch but requires watchOS 10. (Image via Apple)

Before we begin, ensure that you and the other person have an iPhone compatible with iOS 17. Once you ensure this basic requisite, follow the steps below.

Open Settings on your iPhone and go to General > AirDrop. Now, tap on Everyone for 10 Minutes. Turn on both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on both devices. Bring both iPhones or an iPhone and Apple Watch closer. Your Contact Poster will appear on the screen. If you want to share your contact information, tap Share. If you are receiving contact information, tap Receive only.

The feature works between two iPhones or an iPhone and Apple Watch. To share your contact information with an Apple Watch, update the watch to the latest watchOS 10.

Is NameDrop free?

Fisayo Fosudo @Fosudo



I love it



#WWDC23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Apple now lets you share your contact by bringing your iPhone close to another iPhone, and Apple called it… NameDrop!I love it Apple now lets you share your contact by bringing your iPhone close to another iPhone, and Apple called it… NameDrop!I love it 😅#WWDC23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/r2fqIqKQem

While Apple has a series of services with paid models like iCloud, Apple TV+, etc., most of its features are free. This new feature is an addition to AirDrop, which is free for all users. It means they don’t have to pay any fee to use NameDrop. However, they will have to set up their custom contact posters on iOS 17 to use it to its full extent.

Is iOS 17 available?

Those who want to try the new feature right away can download and install the iOS 17 developer beta by signing up for an Apple Developer account. However, there are reports of several critical bugs, like WhatsApp media not downloading and Wi-Fi not working on the iOS 17 beta update.

Therefore you need to be mindful of a few things before jumping the gun and updating to iOS 17 developer beta. If you can, wait for the public beta update that will roll out in July 2023 and is likely to be as close to the final release as possible, with most bugs addressed. Users must sign up for the Apple Beta Software program to download iOS 17 public beta updates. The final stable release of iOS 17 will roll out in September 2023.

NameDrop is among the most exciting iOS 17 features, which fans eagerly look forward to. It is safe to assume that this, along with custom contact posters, Check In, etc., will be the most used feature on iOS 17 when it rolls out widely.

