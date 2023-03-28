AirDrop is Apple's self-developed file transfer solution for its entire user base. The file transfer feature utilizes short-range connections to send and receive files from other users. It is a quick and easy solution that eliminates other sharing methods, saves time, and preserves file quality. The feature allows Apple devices to utilize high-speed file transfers.

AirDrop only works between Apple devices and cannot be enabled on other devices natively. It promotes the purchase of the company’s devices to create a seamless experience with the help of a stable ecosystem.

This article will outline the best way to use the file transfer feature and enjoy quick file sharing.

AirDrop user guide for seamless file-sharing experience across Apple devices

Apple manufactures most of its hardware and develops its own proprietary software, including the Operating System (OS). The sole ownership of iOS and macOS allows the company to develop niche technologies to benefit its user base. AirDrop has been present throughout their devices and supports file sharing with all nearby Apple devices.

Users can follow the steps listed below to use the feature:

Unlock your Apple device.

Go to “Settings”.

Navigate to the “General” option.

Click on “AirDrop” inside General to access its receiving controls.

Select “Everyone for 10 minutes” to make the device visible to nearby Apple devices.

Accept the incoming file to receive a copy on your device.

Transferring a file from the device is straightforward and intuitive. Follow the steps listed below to share the required file from one device to another:

Navigate to the file.

Tap and hold the file and click on the Share icon.

The menu will contain the option to share via “AirDrop”.

Click on it and wait to detect the other device.

Tap on the receiver device name from the menu to start sharing.

A similar process can be repeated from Apple computers as well with just a few clicks. Here are the steps to follow for Mac users:

Navigate to the file.

Click on the file while holding down the Control button.

Select “Share” from the shortcut menu and click on AirDrop.

Select the receiver device name from the list to begin the file transfer.

The ability of Apple devices to provide continuity within themselves is a massive selling point for its entire range of products. The ecosystem is smooth and can benefit from various Apple-exclusive features like Facetime.

How does it work?

The feature utilizes both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to connect two different Apple devices and “drop” required files wirelessly. The company makes use of a proprietary close-range wireless communication system that allows users to experience file sharing with no size or format limitations.

It does not require an internet connection or network reception to function due to its peer-to-peer nature. The only limitation of this feature is that it requires both devices to be in close proximity. It is important to remember that the devices need to be within a 10-meter radius to successfully establish a connection and transfer files.

