How to use Journal on iPhone with iOS 17?

Apple revealed iOS 17 at its WWDC 2023 event with new features such as Journal on iPhone, custom contact posters, and StandBy mode. The Cupertino-based tech giant emphasized that the latest iOS 17 is more personalized and intuitive, improving the user experience for iPhone users. During the iOS 17 showcase, Apple introduced a new stock app called Journal. It helps users stay in the moment and document every little moment of the day.

The app can also provide intelligent recommendations based on what you have been up to and maintain a complete record of the day for you to revisit in the future. In this article, we shed light on Journal on iPhone, how to download it, and more.

Does iPhone have a journal app?

Journal in iOS 17 offers personalized recommendations for journal entries (Image via Apple)

There are many third-party Journal apps available for iPhones. However, the built-in Journal is available only on a handful of models eligible for the latest iOS 17 update. Below is the list of iPhones set to get iOS 17.

iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone SE second generation iPhone SE third generation iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 15 Ultra

Users who have any one of the iPhones in this list can download and install iOS 17 beta update to use Journal. However, there are several things to remember if you plan to update to iOS 17.

What is Journal on iPhone?

Journal will be available to all users who are on the latest iOS 17 update (Image via Apple)

As the name suggests, Journal on iPhone is an app that lets users write down their affirmations, goals, memories, and anything else they wish to write about their day. It lets users add daily journal entries with text and media. The app helps users create memories and practice daily affirmations. It will alert users at the beginning or end of the day to create a journal entry.

Journal is an intelligent app that tracks daily activities and movements. It can suggest recent locations, connections, and pictures that you can incorporate into journal entries.

The app will also encourage users to enter detailed information with prompts about the day, creating a complete detailed memory to reflect on later.

There have been concerns about the app tracking users' whereabouts and privacy. Apple assures that everything entered in Journal and its entries are safe and encrypted. It uses local on-device processing, password protection, and end-to-end encryption to ensure the user's privacy.

When will Journal on iPhone be available?

As mentioned before, Journal is available only on iOS 17. Apple is currently rolling out the beta update of the latest software, and users can download and install iOS 17 beta to experience Journal on iPhone.

Those uncomfortable installing the initial beta update can wait for the public beta to roll out in July 2023. While public betas of any new iOS are similar to the final release, there are chances of issues or bugs cropping up.

Those who don't want to deal with this uncertainty must wait until September 2023, when Apple rolls out the final stable version of iOS 17.

How to download Journal on iPhone?

Alvin @sondesix Apple introduces the new Journal app for iOS 17. Apple introduces the new Journal app for iOS 17. https://t.co/eYBqL1efy6

Journal is a stock app. Once users update their iPhones to the latest iOS 17, they should see the app in their App Library or Home screen.

Journal is a welcome initiative by Apple to ensure iPhone users get a personalized experience to stay on top of their mental health. Positive affirmations and memories are the lifelines of any individual, and by adding Journal to iPhones, Apple just made its smartphone a lot more useful for its users.

Poll : 0 votes