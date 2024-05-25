5 best VR headset for F1 24

F1 24 is EA Sports' latest entry into the F1 series of games. EA wants the latest F1 24 to be a fresh new experience for both seasoned and new players. The game comes with support for VR headsets, providing a whole new perspective for playing F1 24. That said, the kind of VR experience you get depends on the type of VR headset you have.

This article lists the best VR headsets you can use to play F1. The headsets on this list vary in features and prices to cater to every budget.

NOTE: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

List of the best VR headsets to buy for F1 24

1) HTC Vive Pro 2

HTC VIVE Pro 2 Virtual Reality System (Image via HTC)

Price: $1399

The HTC Vive Pro 2 is the most premium VR headset on this list. It offers some of the most impressive visuals, thanks to the super high 2.5K resolution on each LCD for a combined resolution of 5K. It's the best VR headset to play F1 24. You will also need powerful GPUs to play F1 at such high resolution, but the experience will be absolutely worth it.

Specifications Details Display

Dual LCD with a combined resolution of 4896 * 2448

Refresh rate

Up to 120Hz

Connectivity USB-C, Bluetooth

Battery life 5 - 6 hours Weight 850 grams

The visuals not only look good but also feel good, thanks to the faster 120Hz refresh rate. The headset is fully compatible with SteamVR, so it integrates well with the multitude of SteamVR games. The motion tracking is also very smooth, so it is worth the price tag.

Pros

It provides the ultimate visuals due to the use of 5K combined resolution of both displays.

The visuals appear smoother, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a great battery life, keeping your playtime going for hours.

Cons

The lack of an OLED display hurts the darker scenes in games.

2) Meta Quest Pro

Meta Quest Pro VR system (Image via Meta)

Price: $913

The Meta Quest Pro is Meta's most expensive and premium VR headset. It uses QLED display technology to provide higher brightness and better visuals in your favorite games. However, with only 90Hz, the visual may feel a tad bit less smooth and can cause some temporary motion sickness in the long run.

Specifications Details Display

Dual QLED LCD with a combined resolution of 3600 * 1920

Refresh rate

Up to 90Hz

Connectivity USB-C Battery life Up to 8 hours Weight 722 grams

It is a very large battery that keeps your playtime going for hours. In fact, this VR headset has the highest battery life on this list and will allow you to play F1 24 for long sessions. The build quality of the VR is also quite premium and should feel more comfortable than the HTC Vive Pro 2.

Pros

The display of the VR provides fantastic visuals.

It features a premium design.

It features advanced eye and face-tracking technologies, which allows you to join the Metaverse.

It has the best battery life on this list.

Cons

The 90Hz refresh rate is not enough for long hours of gameplay.

3) Sony PlayStation VR2

Sony PlayStation VR2 (Image via Sony)

Price: $549

The PlayStation VR2 is Sony's second attempt at VR technology, and it did a phenomenal job this time, especially considering the price point. The displays of the PSVR2 provide the best visuals, especially in the darker scenes, thanks to the OLED panel's higher contrast ratio.

Specifications Details Display

Dual OLED display with a combined resolution of 4000 * 2040

Refresh rate

Up to 120Hz

Connectivity USB-C Battery life Wired only Weight 560 grams



The PSVR 2 fixed the original VR's biggest flaw by providing twice the resolution and dramatically improving the visual clarity. Sony also made the visuals appear smoother, thanks to the 120Hz high refresh rate. It is also a lot more comfortable than other VR headsets, and its weight of just 560 grams certainly plays into that.

Pros

It has the highest contrast ratio, leading to some great visuals in dark scenes.

Its high refresh rate provides a smooth gameplay experience.

It is lightweight and comfortable.

Cons

There's no wireless connectivity option.

4) Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 VR/MR system

Price: $499

The Meta Quest 3 is Meta's attempt at providing a great VR experience for budget users. The company focused on delivering excellent visuals, and it achieved that. With a combined 4K resolution, playing F1 24 will be an incredible experience.

Specifications Details Display

Dual LCD with a combined resolution of 4128 * 2208

Refresh rate

Up to 120Hz

Connectivity USB-C Battery life Up to 2.2 hours on average Weight 525 grams

The 120Hz refresh rate of both displays will keep the visual smoother, which will prevent motion sickness. Meta managed to provide all that without significantly increasing the weight. At just 525 grams, it is quite light, and you will quickly get used to that. You can also join the metaverse with the Quest 3 headset.

Pros

Its 4K resolution provides better visual clarity.

The high refresh rate support allows for a smoother experience.

It's comfortable for longer gaming sessions.

Cons

It has a low battery life, so the headset must be plugged in most of the time.

5) Meta Quest 2

Meta Quest 2 VR system (Image via Meta)

Price: $199

One of the main problems with VR is that it's expensive. Simply buying the headset is not enough and you also need to buy a powerful PC capable of driving high-fidelity visuals on a VR headset. This makes the total cost much higher and out of budget for many. At just $199, the Meta Quest 2 changes that completely and brings the VR experience to a much wider audience.

Specifications Details Display

Dual LCD with a combined resolution of 3664 * 1920

Refresh rate

Up to 90Hz

Connectivity USB-C Battery life 2 - 3 hours Weight 503 grams

The display of this VR headset has a 3.5K resolution, and it's fantastic for the price you are paying. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is less than ideal, but it's a compromise we can accept at this price point. The Meta Quest 2 is the best VR to play F1 24 under $200.

Pros

Excellent display at this price point.

It has both wired and wireless connectivity.

It is lightweight and decently comfortable.

Cons

Its 90Hz refresh rate may cause some motion sickness after long gaming sessions.

These are the best VR headsets to play F1 24. The HTC Vive Pro 2 and Sony's PSVR2 are two of the best VR headsets but are expensive. If you are on a budget, the Meta Quest 2 and 3 are your best options for F1 24. You will find an option on this list irrespective of the budget you have.