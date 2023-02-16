The RTX 3070 was launched in 2020 as Nvidia's 1440p gaming champion. The card can handle most titles at that resolution as well as UHD. Therefore, it is no wonder that it can play most modern AAA games flawlessly.
With the second season of Warzone 2's release, the game has become a whole lot more interesting. However, it did not get any more graphically demanding than it already was. Thus, the 3070 can run still run it without breaking a sweat.
Like most AAA titles, Warzone 2 Season 2 comes with a bunch of graphics settings. Thus, choosing the best options for the game can be a bit intimidating or overwhelming for some. This is why the ideal graphics settings for the RTX card have been listed below.
RTX 3070 is a solid card to play Warzone 2 Season 2 at 1440p
The 3070 is a solid card for 1440p gaming. Thus, gamers can play Warzone 2 at this resolution without major issues. However, those looking for a competitive experience will have to dial the resolution down to 1080p. The best settings for WZ2 running on the RTX 3070 are listed below.
Best Warzone 2 Season 2 graphics settings for RTX 3070
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3070
- Screen Refresh Rate: The maximum supported by the panel
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per preference
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 - 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
The RTX 3070 is a powerful card for gaming in 2023. It can run most titles without major hiccups. Thus, it is no wonder that the GPU can handle Warzone 2 Season 2 easily.
