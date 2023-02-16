The RTX 3070 was launched in 2020 as Nvidia's 1440p gaming champion. The card can handle most titles at that resolution as well as UHD. Therefore, it is no wonder that it can play most modern AAA games flawlessly.

With the second season of Warzone 2's release, the game has become a whole lot more interesting. However, it did not get any more graphically demanding than it already was. Thus, the 3070 can run still run it without breaking a sweat.

Like most AAA titles, Warzone 2 Season 2 comes with a bunch of graphics settings. Thus, choosing the best options for the game can be a bit intimidating or overwhelming for some. This is why the ideal graphics settings for the RTX card have been listed below.

RTX 3070 is a solid card to play Warzone 2 Season 2 at 1440p

The 3070 is a solid card for 1440p gaming. Thus, gamers can play Warzone 2 at this resolution without major issues. However, those looking for a competitive experience will have to dial the resolution down to 1080p. The best settings for WZ2 running on the RTX 3070 are listed below.

Best Warzone 2 Season 2 graphics settings for RTX 3070

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3070

RTX 3070 Screen Refresh Rate: The maximum supported by the panel

The maximum supported by the panel Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 - 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 - 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

The RTX 3070 is a powerful card for gaming in 2023. It can run most titles without major hiccups. Thus, it is no wonder that the GPU can handle Warzone 2 Season 2 easily.

