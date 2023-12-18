Best Warzone 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti were introduced as 1080p gaming GPUs a generation ago. They remain decent options for playing the latest video games like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone without major performance issues. However, you will have to resort to some performance and visual fidelity compromises for a decent experience.
The new Call of Duty game bundles a ton of graphics options that allow players to customize the gameplay based on the hardware. Going through all of them can be a bit intimidating for some. To help you through the process, we will list the best settings combination for the 3060 and 3060 Ti in this guide.
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 can handle Warzone 3 at 1080p resolutions without significant compromises. Depending on each option's system load, we recommend a mix of medium, normal, and high settings. The final list maintains decent graphics fidelity while ensuring high framerates.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 3060 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3060
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is slightly more powerful than the vanilla edition thanks to a slightly beefed-up specs sheet. You can crank up some settings options with this GPU while maintaining decent framerates. The GPU can also play the game at 1440p with some further compromises. But we don't recommend the higher resolution for the best framerates.
The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 3060 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive
- Display monitor: Primary monitor
- Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
- Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Automatic
- V-sync: Off
- Custom frame rate limit: Custom
- Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Focused mode: Off
- Nvidia reflex low latency: On
Quality
- Quality presets: Basic
- Render resolution: 100
- Dynamic resolution: Off
- Upscaling/sharpening: Off
- Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- VRAM scale target: 90
- Variable rate shading: On
Details and textures
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filter anisotropic: Normal
- Depth of field: Off
- Detail quality level: High
- Particle resolution: Medium
- Bullet impacts: On
- Persistent effects: Off
- Shader quality: High
- On-demand texture streaming: Off
Shadow and lighting
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: High
- Ambient occlusion: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Static reflection quality: High
Environment
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain memory: Max
- Volumetric quality: High
- Deferred physics quality: High
- Weather grid volumes: Ultra
- Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness
View
- Field of view (FOV): 120
- ADS field of view: Affected
- Weapon field of view: Default
- Vehicle field of view: Default
Camera
- World motion blur: Off
- Weapon motion blur: Off
- Film grain: 0.00
- 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)
- Spectator camera: Helmet camera
- Inverted flashbang: Off
Although the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti have already been replaced by newer and more competent RTX 40 series options, the GPUs continue to deliver the latest video games without major performance issues. With some compromises, you can still expect sky-high framerates in Warzone.