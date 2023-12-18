Best Warzone 3 settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti were introduced as 1080p gaming GPUs a generation ago. They remain decent options for playing the latest video games like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone without major performance issues. However, you will have to resort to some performance and visual fidelity compromises for a decent experience.

The new Call of Duty game bundles a ton of graphics options that allow players to customize the gameplay based on the hardware. Going through all of them can be a bit intimidating for some. To help you through the process, we will list the best settings combination for the 3060 and 3060 Ti in this guide.

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 can handle Warzone 3 at 1080p resolutions without significant compromises. Depending on each option's system load, we recommend a mix of medium, normal, and high settings. The final list maintains decent graphics fidelity while ensuring high framerates.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 3060 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3060

Nvidia RTX 3060 Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On + Boost

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Best Warzone 3 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is slightly more powerful than the vanilla edition thanks to a slightly beefed-up specs sheet. You can crank up some settings options with this GPU while maintaining decent framerates. The GPU can also play the game at 1440p with some further compromises. But we don't recommend the higher resolution for the best framerates.

The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 3060 Ti is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen exclusive

Fullscreen exclusive Display monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Display adapter: Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Screen refresh rate: Maximum supported by the display

Maximum supported by the display Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-sync: Off

Off Custom frame rate limit: Custom

Custom Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Focused mode: Off

Off Nvidia reflex low latency: On

Quality

Quality presets: Basic

Basic Render resolution: 100

100 Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Upscaling/sharpening: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X VRAM scale target: 90

90 Variable rate shading: On

Details and textures

Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filter anisotropic: Normal

Normal Depth of field: Off

Off Detail quality level: High

High Particle resolution: Medium

Medium Bullet impacts: On

On Persistent effects: Off

Off Shader quality: High

High On-demand texture streaming: Off

Shadow and lighting

Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: High

High Ambient occlusion: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Static reflection quality: High

Environment

Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain memory: Max

Max Volumetric quality: High

High Deferred physics quality: High

High Weather grid volumes: Ultra

Ultra Water quality: Water caustics and wave wetness

View

Field of view (FOV): 120

120 ADS field of view: Affected

Affected Weapon field of view: Default

Default Vehicle field of view: Default

Camera

World motion blur: Off

Off Weapon motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: 0.00

0.00 1st person camera movement: Default (100%)

Default (100%) Spectator camera: Helmet camera

Helmet camera Inverted flashbang: Off

Although the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti have already been replaced by newer and more competent RTX 40 series options, the GPUs continue to deliver the latest video games without major performance issues. With some compromises, you can still expect sky-high framerates in Warzone.