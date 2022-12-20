Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 3090 (with and without ray-tracing)

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has brought a variety of changes to the game, including a significant graphics revamp. It allows players to use ray-traced reflections and shadows, upscaled textures, as well as ambient occlusion, thereby improving visuals and overall graphics quality.

Additionally, The Witcher 3 next-gen update has a quest based on the Netflix series. It also features cross-progression, camera/controls/UI improvements, and integrated mods.

The RTX 3090, Nvidia's last-generation premier-tier product, is an excellent card that can run almost any game. It produces excellent results, even in 4K.

The RTX 3090 is a massively powerful GPU with TITAN-class performance. It doubles down on ray-tracing and AI performance with improved Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores thanks to Ampere, NVIDIA's second-generation RTX architecture. Additionally, it has an astounding 24 GB of G6X RAM.

This article lists the best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for the RTX 3090, both with and without ray tracing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The RTX 3090 performs exceptionally well in Witcher 3 Next-Gen

Gamers with the RTX 3090 will have no problem running Witcher 3 next-gen in maxed-out graphics settings, even in 4K resolution. It will offer consistent performance as long as the settings are properly adjusted.

Listed below are the ideal Witcher 3 next-gen settings with the RTX 3090.

Without ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Vignetting: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Light Shafts: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: On or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8

8 NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Terrain Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Water Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+

Ultra+ Grass Density: Ultra+

Ultra+ Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

With ray-tracing

Display

Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Vsync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+ Boost

On+ Boost Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On

On Ray Traced Reflections: On

On Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On

Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Sharpening: High

Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On

On Screen Space Reflections: High

Motion Blur: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Blur: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Bloom: On or as preferred

On or as preferred Depth of Field: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Vignetting: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Light Shafts: Off or as preferred

Off or as preferred Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred

Nvidia HairWorks: On

On NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8

8 NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High

Number of Background Characters: Ultra+

Ultra+ Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Terrain Quality: Ultra

Ultra Water Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+

Ultra+ Grass Density: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra+

Ultra+ Detail Level: Ultra+

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update is available for download across all major platforms — PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes