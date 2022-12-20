Create

Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 3090 (with and without ray-tracing)

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Dec 20, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 3090 (Images via CD Projekt Red/Nvidia)
The Witcher 3 next-gen update has brought a variety of changes to the game, including a significant graphics revamp. It allows players to use ray-traced reflections and shadows, upscaled textures, as well as ambient occlusion, thereby improving visuals and overall graphics quality.

Additionally, The Witcher 3 next-gen update has a quest based on the Netflix series. It also features cross-progression, camera/controls/UI improvements, and integrated mods.

#TheWitcher3NextGen Update is now available on @GOGcom, @Steam, @EpicGames and @Xbox, and is being rolled out on @PlayStation. 🥳Have fun on the Path! 🐎 https://t.co/WYxncwqOWc

The RTX 3090, Nvidia's last-generation premier-tier product, is an excellent card that can run almost any game. It produces excellent results, even in 4K.

The RTX 3090 is a massively powerful GPU with TITAN-class performance. It doubles down on ray-tracing and AI performance with improved Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores thanks to Ampere, NVIDIA's second-generation RTX architecture. Additionally, it has an astounding 24 GB of G6X RAM.

This article lists the best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for the RTX 3090, both with and without ray tracing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The RTX 3090 performs exceptionally well in Witcher 3 Next-Gen

Gamers with the RTX 3090 will have no problem running Witcher 3 next-gen in maxed-out graphics settings, even in 4K resolution. It will offer consistent performance as long as the settings are properly adjusted.

Listed below are the ideal Witcher 3 next-gen settings with the RTX 3090.

Without ray-tracing

Display

  • Display mode: Full Screen
  • Vsync: Off
  • Resolution: 3840x2160
  • Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
  • Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

  • Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
  • DLSS Quality: Quality
  • Sharpening: High
  • Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
  • Screen Space Reflections: High
  • Motion Blur: Off or as preferred
  • Blur: Off or as preferred
  • Bloom: On or as preferred
  • Depth of Field: On or as preferred
  • Chromatic Aberration: On or as preferred
  • Vignetting: On or as preferred
  • Light Shafts: On or as preferred
  • Camera Lens Effects: On or as preferred
  • Nvidia HairWorks: On
  • NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8
  • NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High
  • Number of Background Characters: Ultra+
  • Shadow Quality: Ultra+
  • Terrain Quality: Ultra+
  • Water Quality: Ultra+
  • Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+
  • Grass Density: Ultra+
  • Texture Quality: Ultra+
  • Detail Level: Ultra+

With ray-tracing

Display

  • Display mode: Full Screen
  • Vsync: Off
  • Resolution: 3840x2160
  • Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
  • Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+ Boost
  • Hardware Cursor: Off

Graphics

  • Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On
  • Ray Traced Reflections: On
  • Ray Traced Shadows: On
  • Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On
  • Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
  • DLSS Quality: Quality
  • Sharpening: High
  • Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
  • Screen Space Reflections: High
  • Motion Blur: Off or as preferred
  • Blur: On or as preferred
  • Bloom: On or as preferred
  • Depth of Field: Off or as preferred
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred
  • Vignetting: Off or as preferred
  • Light Shafts: Off or as preferred
  • Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred
  • Nvidia HairWorks: On
  • NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8
  • NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High
  • Number of Background Characters: Ultra+
  • Shadow Quality: Ultra
  • Terrain Quality: Ultra
  • Water Quality: Ultra
  • Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+
  • Grass Density: High
  • Texture Quality: Ultra+
  • Detail Level: Ultra+

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update is available for download across all major platforms — PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

