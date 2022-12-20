Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 3090 (with and without ray-tracing)

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has brought a variety of changes to the game, including a significant graphics revamp. It allows players to use ray-traced reflections and shadows, upscaled textures, as well as ambient occlusion, thereby improving visuals and overall graphics quality.
Additionally, The Witcher 3 next-gen update has a quest based on the Netflix series. It also features cross-progression, camera/controls/UI improvements, and integrated mods.
The RTX 3090, Nvidia's last-generation premier-tier product, is an excellent card that can run almost any game. It produces excellent results, even in 4K.
The RTX 3090 is a massively powerful GPU with TITAN-class performance. It doubles down on ray-tracing and AI performance with improved Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores thanks to Ampere, NVIDIA's second-generation RTX architecture. Additionally, it has an astounding 24 GB of G6X RAM.
This article lists the best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for the RTX 3090, both with and without ray tracing.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
The RTX 3090 performs exceptionally well in Witcher 3 Next-Gen
Gamers with the RTX 3090 will have no problem running Witcher 3 next-gen in maxed-out graphics settings, even in 4K resolution. It will offer consistent performance as long as the settings are properly adjusted.
Listed below are the ideal Witcher 3 next-gen settings with the RTX 3090.
Without ray-tracing
Display
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
- Hardware Cursor: Off
Graphics
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: High
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Motion Blur: Off or as preferred
- Blur: Off or as preferred
- Bloom: On or as preferred
- Depth of Field: On or as preferred
- Chromatic Aberration: On or as preferred
- Vignetting: On or as preferred
- Light Shafts: On or as preferred
- Camera Lens Effects: On or as preferred
- Nvidia HairWorks: On
- NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8
- NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High
- Number of Background Characters: Ultra+
- Shadow Quality: Ultra+
- Terrain Quality: Ultra+
- Water Quality: Ultra+
- Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+
- Grass Density: Ultra+
- Texture Quality: Ultra+
- Detail Level: Ultra+
With ray-tracing
Display
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+ Boost
- Hardware Cursor: Off
Graphics
- Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On
- Ray Traced Reflections: On
- Ray Traced Shadows: On
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: On
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: High
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Motion Blur: Off or as preferred
- Blur: On or as preferred
- Bloom: On or as preferred
- Depth of Field: Off or as preferred
- Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred
- Vignetting: Off or as preferred
- Light Shafts: Off or as preferred
- Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred
- Nvidia HairWorks: On
- NVIDIA HairWorks AA: 8
- NVIDIA HairWorks Preset: High
- Number of Background Characters: Ultra+
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Terrain Quality: Ultra
- Water Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Visibility Range: Ultra+
- Grass Density: High
- Texture Quality: Ultra+
- Detail Level: Ultra+
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update is available for download across all major platforms — PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.