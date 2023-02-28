Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for GTX 1660 Ti

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG developed by Koei Tecmo. The title heavily emphasizes combat to advance the storyline. Players must confront colossal creatures and formidable foes as they forge ahead. The game's striking art direction and skillful use of visual effects bring its dark and ominous world to life.

GTX 1660 Ti is a lower mid-tier GPU from Nvidia. The graphics card was launched in 2019 with several performance enhancements over the GTX 1000 series. However, these cards don't possess the same capabilities as those of the RTX 2000 series GPUs that launched in the same year.

It was aimed at mainstream crowds who wanted a solid 1080p gaming experience without paying a premium for real-time ray tracing and DLSS. However, with time, the Nvidia GPU has started showing its age.

As of early 2023, the GTX 1660 Ti struggles to run the latest titles at maxed-out graphical fidelity, and users will need to tweak their graphics settings to arrive at playable results.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty runs surprisingly well on the GTX 1660 Ti

As mentioned, the GTX 1660 Ti struggles to run the latest video game titles. However, players can enjoy titles like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with the correct settings without compromising the visual quality.

Given that the title is an action-packed combat-focused game, framerates must remain stable and consistent with providing a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

Thankfully, with minor tweaks to specific settings, players can achieve a smoother gameplay experience without sacrificing too much visual fidelity with the GTX 1660 Ti.

Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to use with the GTX 1660 Ti:

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow Quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Shadow Render distance: Near

Near Ambient Occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Disabled

: Disabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: Standard

Standard Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

These settings will provide users with the most optimal experience in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with the GTX 1660 Ti. However, suppose users aren't satisfied with the results and want a higher framerate. In that case, they may lower a few graphics settings, such as Shadow Quality and Volumetric Fog Resolution, or lower the game's resolution as a last resort.

However, if players want more visual quality, they can lower all the settings. It is also essential to note that these settings are derived from the game's demo version, and the final build's performance might differ.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes