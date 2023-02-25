Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. The title is best enjoyed on high-end GPUs like the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super. These graphics cards were built from the ground up for high-resolution gaming at high framerates.

Both the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are aging like fine wine. Armed with temporary upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR, these cards can easily push out 60 FPS in the latest video games.

Like most other AAA releases, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has multiple graphics settings that can make choosing the best options a bit intimidating for players. Thus, in this guide, we have listed the ideal combinations for the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super.

The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super can handle Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty without major performance issues

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a graphically demanding game. Its expansive nature requires a ton of computing power. However, high-end 70 and 80-class GPUs can run the title without breaking a sweat.

The title is available in its final demo as of writing. It is locked to 60 FPS at the moment. However, following the final release on March 3, 2023, it can be played at up to 120 FPS.

Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 2080

With the following settings applied, the RTX 2080 can easily deliver a stable 60 FPS in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Graphics settings

Screen brightness : As per preference

: As per preference HDR: As per preference

As per preference Adjust HDR: As per preference

As per preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode: Prioritize resolution

Prioritize resolution Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 80%

80% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Enabled Model LOD: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: High quality

High quality Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain: As per preference

As per preference Depth of field: As per preference

As per preference Lens flare: As per preference

Best Wo Long graphics settings for the RTX 2080 Super

The 2080 Super is a whole lot faster than its weaker sibling. The card can push out playable framerates at 4K with the following settings applied:

Graphics settings

Screen brightness : As per preference

: As per preference HDR: As per preference

As per preference Adjust HDR: As per preference

As per preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode: Prioritize FPS

Prioritize FPS Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Enabled Model LOD: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: High quality

High quality Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic aberration: As per preference

As per preference Film grain: As per preference

As per preference Depth of field: As per preference

As per preference Lens flare: As per preference

Overall, both the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are quite capable cards, even over three years after their release. Thus, it is no wonder that both GPUs can hit 60 FPS in Wo Long while running it at almost the highest visual quality.

