Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. The title is best enjoyed on high-end GPUs like the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super. These graphics cards were built from the ground up for high-resolution gaming at high framerates.
Both the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are aging like fine wine. Armed with temporary upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR, these cards can easily push out 60 FPS in the latest video games.
Like most other AAA releases, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has multiple graphics settings that can make choosing the best options a bit intimidating for players. Thus, in this guide, we have listed the ideal combinations for the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super.
The RTX 2080 and 2080 Super can handle Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty without major performance issues
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a graphically demanding game. Its expansive nature requires a ton of computing power. However, high-end 70 and 80-class GPUs can run the title without breaking a sweat.
The title is available in its final demo as of writing. It is locked to 60 FPS at the moment. However, following the final release on March 3, 2023, it can be played at up to 120 FPS.
Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 2080
With the following settings applied, the RTX 2080 can easily deliver a stable 60 FPS in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:
Graphics settings
- Screen brightness: As per preference
- HDR: As per preference
- Adjust HDR: As per preference
- Settings type: Custom
- Mode: Prioritize resolution
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Display mode: Full screen
- Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440
- V-sync: Disabled
- Rendering resolution: 80%
- DLSS: Disabled
- Texture Quality: High quality
- Shadow quality: High quality
- Shadow render distance: Far
- Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows): Enabled
- Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled
- Subsurface scattering: Enabled
- Model LOD: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: High quality
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- Depth of field: As per preference
- Lens flare: As per preference
Best Wo Long graphics settings for the RTX 2080 Super
The 2080 Super is a whole lot faster than its weaker sibling. The card can push out playable framerates at 4K with the following settings applied:
Graphics settings
- Screen brightness: As per preference
- HDR: As per preference
- Adjust HDR: As per preference
- Settings type: Custom
- Mode: Prioritize FPS
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Display mode: Full screen
- Screen resolution: 3840 x 2160
- V-sync: Disabled
- Rendering resolution: 100%
- DLSS: Disabled
- Texture Quality: High quality
- Shadow quality: High quality
- Shadow render distance: Far
- Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows): Enabled
- Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Enabled
- Subsurface scattering: Enabled
- Model LOD: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: High quality
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per preference
- Film grain: As per preference
- Depth of field: As per preference
- Lens flare: As per preference
Overall, both the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are quite capable cards, even over three years after their release. Thus, it is no wonder that both GPUs can hit 60 FPS in Wo Long while running it at almost the highest visual quality.
