Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Intel A750

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, developed by Leenzee Games and published by 505 Games, blends stunning visuals with intense Soulslike combat in a dark, war-torn, and plague-ridden world. While the title can stress out any GPU, there might not be much to worry about if you are using an Intel Arc A750. It might not be a flagship GPU, but it offers solid performance at 1080p and decent performance at 1440p with the right optimizations.

To ensure a smooth and visually pleasing experience, we recommend following our guide on the best graphics settings for Wuchang on Intel Arc A750.

Optimized Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Intel Arc A750

Graphics settings menu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang can be heavy on your hardware owing to its detailed environments and effects-heavy boss encounters. On default presets, the Arc A750 performs well but occasionally struggles with frame dips and stuttering due to shader compilation and driver-level issues, which are common with Intel GPUs.

So, we’ve listed the best settings below to maximize stability while maintaining excellent visuals and performance at 1080p.

Graphics Settings

HDR: On (if supported and properly configured on your monitor)

On (if supported and properly configured on your monitor) Brightness: Adjust to preference

Adjust to preference Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Lock FPS: 60 FPS

60 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution: 75

75 Super-Resolution Oversampling: XeSS

XeSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Sharpening: 4.0

4.0 Post-Processing: Mid

Mid Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Effects Quality: Mid

Mid Viewing Distance: Mid

Mid Texture Quality: High

High Vegetation Quality: Mid

Mid Volumetric Fog: Low

Low Global Illumination: Mid

Mid Ambient Occlusion: Mid

Mid Reflection Quality: Low

The A750 performs well at 1080p and can even run 1440p with XeSS’s frame generation. However, you should keep shadows, fog, and reflections on medium or low to prevent random framerate dips.

Why should you lock Wuchang at 60 FPS on Intel Arc A750?

The Arc A750 is capable of running Wuchang at 55 to 75 FPS at 1080p with the above settings. However, you might experience sudden FPS drops when in dense environments or during flashy boss fights, which can disrupt your experience. So, locking the framerate at 60 FPS will provide a more stable and stutter-free playing experience.

