Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Intel A750

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, developed by Leenzee Games and published by 505 Games, blends stunning visuals with intense Soulslike combat in a dark, war-torn, and plague-ridden world. While the title can stress out any GPU, there might not be much to worry about if you are using an Intel Arc A750. It might not be a flagship GPU, but it offers solid performance at 1080p and decent performance at 1440p with the right optimizations.
To ensure a smooth and visually pleasing experience, we recommend following our guide on the best graphics settings for Wuchang on Intel Arc A750.
Optimized Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Intel Arc A750
Wuchang can be heavy on your hardware owing to its detailed environments and effects-heavy boss encounters. On default presets, the Arc A750 performs well but occasionally struggles with frame dips and stuttering due to shader compilation and driver-level issues, which are common with Intel GPUs.
So, we’ve listed the best settings below to maximize stability while maintaining excellent visuals and performance at 1080p.
Graphics Settings
- HDR: On (if supported and properly configured on your monitor)
- Brightness: Adjust to preference
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Lock FPS: 60 FPS
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 75
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: XeSS
- Frame Generation: Off
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Sharpening: 4.0
- Post-Processing: Mid
- Shadow Quality: Mid
- Effects Quality: Mid
- Viewing Distance: Mid
- Texture Quality: High
- Vegetation Quality: Mid
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Global Illumination: Mid
- Ambient Occlusion: Mid
- Reflection Quality: Low
The A750 performs well at 1080p and can even run 1440p with XeSS’s frame generation. However, you should keep shadows, fog, and reflections on medium or low to prevent random framerate dips.
Why should you lock Wuchang at 60 FPS on Intel Arc A750?
The Arc A750 is capable of running Wuchang at 55 to 75 FPS at 1080p with the above settings. However, you might experience sudden FPS drops when in dense environments or during flashy boss fights, which can disrupt your experience. So, locking the framerate at 60 FPS will provide a more stable and stutter-free playing experience.
