  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Intel A750

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Intel A750

By Ripan Majumdar
Published Jul 24, 2025 09:14 GMT
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Intel Arc A750
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Intel Arc A750 (Image via 505 Games/ Intel)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, developed by Leenzee Games and published by 505 Games, blends stunning visuals with intense Soulslike combat in a dark, war-torn, and plague-ridden world. While the title can stress out any GPU, there might not be much to worry about if you are using an Intel Arc A750. It might not be a flagship GPU, but it offers solid performance at 1080p and decent performance at 1440p with the right optimizations.

Ad

To ensure a smooth and visually pleasing experience, we recommend following our guide on the best graphics settings for Wuchang on Intel Arc A750.

Optimized Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Intel Arc A750

Graphics settings menu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)
Graphics settings menu in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang can be heavy on your hardware owing to its detailed environments and effects-heavy boss encounters. On default presets, the Arc A750 performs well but occasionally struggles with frame dips and stuttering due to shader compilation and driver-level issues, which are common with Intel GPUs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

So, we’ve listed the best settings below to maximize stability while maintaining excellent visuals and performance at 1080p.

Graphics Settings

  • HDR: On (if supported and properly configured on your monitor)
  • Brightness: Adjust to preference
  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Lock FPS: 60 FPS
  • V-Sync: Off
  • Low Latency Mode: On
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

  • Oversampling Resolution: 75
  • Super-Resolution Oversampling: XeSS
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
  • Sharpening: 4.0
  • Post-Processing: Mid
  • Shadow Quality: Mid
  • Effects Quality: Mid
  • Viewing Distance: Mid
  • Texture Quality: High
  • Vegetation Quality: Mid
  • Volumetric Fog: Low
  • Global Illumination: Mid
  • Ambient Occlusion: Mid
  • Reflection Quality: Low
Ad

The A750 performs well at 1080p and can even run 1440p with XeSS’s frame generation. However, you should keep shadows, fog, and reflections on medium or low to prevent random framerate dips.

Why should you lock Wuchang at 60 FPS on Intel Arc A750?

The Arc A750 is capable of running Wuchang at 55 to 75 FPS at 1080p with the above settings. However, you might experience sudden FPS drops when in dense environments or during flashy boss fights, which can disrupt your experience. So, locking the framerate at 60 FPS will provide a more stable and stutter-free playing experience.

Ad

Read more Wuchang graphics settings-related articles:

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Radeon RX 7900 XT

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Radeon RX 6600

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications