Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 can handle demanding titles such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with a few compromises to the graphics settings. The card is a couple of generations old and has been replaced by more capable alternatives like the 5050. Given DLSS support and the 8 GB VRAM, you can still manage a playable framerate with a few compromises to the graphics options.
In this article, we have compiled the ideal graphics settings combinations for the 3050.
Note: The settings recommended here work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 16 GB RAM).
RTX 3050 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for best framerates
The RTX 3050's limited rendering capabilities make hitting 60 FPS in demanding titles like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers difficult. However, with the lowest settings applied and DLSS upscaling turned on, you can get a playable experience in the title. Don't expect high FPS as the game is locked to 60 and can be quite demanding on PC hardware.
Here are the ideal settings combinations we recommend for the 3050:
Graphics Settings
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Lock FPS: 60
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: On
- Overall Quality: Low
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 40
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS Performance
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Sharpening: 4
- Post-Processing: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: Low
- Viewing Distance: Low
- Texture Quality: Mid
- Vegetation Quality: Low
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Global Illumination: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
RTX 3050 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for best graphics
While the RTX 3050 doesn't have enough headroom for you to push the graphics settings to High, you can make the game look considerably better with a few tweaks applied. We recommend a mix of Low and Mid settings with DLSS 3 turned on. This ensures graphics quality, albeit at the cost of valuable frames.
The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:
Graphics Settings
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Lock FPS: 60
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off
- Overall Quality: Mid
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 50
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS Quality
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Sharpening: 3
- Post-Processing: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Effects Quality: Low
- Viewing Distance: Mid
- Texture Quality: Mid
- Vegetation Quality: Low
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Global Illumination: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
Overall, the RTX 3050 isn't the fastest GPU on the market. However, it remains capable enough to handle the latest and most demanding video games with sufficient graphics quality tweaks applied. With the above settings applied, Wuchang runs at playable framerates on the card. However, don't expect smooth 60 FPS as the game is quite demanding.