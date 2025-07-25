Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

The Nvidia RTX 3050 can handle demanding titles such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with a few compromises to the graphics settings. The card is a couple of generations old and has been replaced by more capable alternatives like the 5050. Given DLSS support and the 8 GB VRAM, you can still manage a playable framerate with a few compromises to the graphics options.

Ad

In this article, we have compiled the ideal graphics settings combinations for the 3050.

Note: The settings recommended here work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 16 GB RAM).

RTX 3050 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for best framerates

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers plays well on the RTX 3050 with settings compromises (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 3050's limited rendering capabilities make hitting 60 FPS in demanding titles like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers difficult. However, with the lowest settings applied and DLSS upscaling turned on, you can get a playable experience in the title. Don't expect high FPS as the game is locked to 60 and can be quite demanding on PC hardware.

Ad

Trending

Here are the ideal settings combinations we recommend for the 3050:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : On

: On Overall Quality : Low

: Low Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 40

: 40 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Performance

: DLSS Performance Frame Generation : Off

: Off DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing Quality : Low

: Low Sharpening : 4

: 4 Post-Processing : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Effects Quality : Low

: Low Viewing Distance : Low

: Low Texture Quality : Mid

: Mid Vegetation Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Global Illumination : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Low

: Low Reflection Quality: Low

RTX 3050 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for best graphics

The RTX 3050 can deliver decent visuals in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

While the RTX 3050 doesn't have enough headroom for you to push the graphics settings to High, you can make the game look considerably better with a few tweaks applied. We recommend a mix of Low and Mid settings with DLSS 3 turned on. This ensures graphics quality, albeit at the cost of valuable frames.

Ad

The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : Mid

: Mid Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 50

: 50 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Quality

: DLSS Quality Frame Generation : Off

: Off DLSS Frame Generation : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing Quality : Low

: Low Sharpening : 3

: 3 Post-Processing : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Effects Quality : Low

: Low Viewing Distance : Mid

: Mid Texture Quality : Mid

: Mid Vegetation Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Global Illumination : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Low

: Low Reflection Quality: Low

Overall, the RTX 3050 isn't the fastest GPU on the market. However, it remains capable enough to handle the latest and most demanding video games with sufficient graphics quality tweaks applied. With the above settings applied, Wuchang runs at playable framerates on the card. However, don't expect smooth 60 FPS as the game is quite demanding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More