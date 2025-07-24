Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5050

The Nvidia RTX 5050 was recently launched as a 1080p gaming card from Team Green. It is designed to play the latest titles at decent framerates without major performance issues, given support for DLSS 4 multi-frame generation, improved rasterization, and added ray tracing hardware. However, in demanding games such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you'll have to crank down a few graphics options to get playable framerates.

In this article, we have compiled the ideal settings lists for the 5050. The first list prioritizes higher framerates, and the latter focuses on better image quality.

Note: The settings recommended here work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 16 GB RAM).

RTX 5050 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for best framerates

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers runs at 60 FPS on the RTX 5050 with a few tweaks (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 5050's entry-level positioning means you'll need to make some compromises to hit playable FPS. However, DLSS 4 frame generation helps bridge the performance gap. With the Low settings, you can prioritize smooth gameplay over visual fidelity, while the quality setup pushes textures and core visuals higher at the cost of some performance headroom.

Here are the detailed settings combinations for the budget-friendly newcomer:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : On

: On Overall Quality : Mid

: Mid Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 45

: 45 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Performance

: DLSS Performance Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : Low

: Low Sharpening : 3

: 3 Post-Processing : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Effects Quality : Mid

: Mid Viewing Distance : Mid

: Mid Texture Quality : Mid

: Mid Vegetation Quality : Low

: Low Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Global Illumination : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Mid

: Mid Reflection Quality: Low

RTX 5050 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for best graphics

The RTX 5050 can play Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at decent graphics quality (Image via 505 Games)

Although the RTX 5050 doesn't bundle major rendering prowess under its hood, you can push visual quality a bit further with DLSS 4 multi-frame generation. We recommend the Mid settings with DLSS frame generation turned on for the best experience.

Here are the ideal settings that push graphics quality to the maximum possible without breaking the 5050:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 55

: 55 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Quality

: DLSS Quality Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : Mid

: Mid Sharpening : 2

: 2 Post-Processing : Mid

: Mid Shadow Quality : Mid

: Mid Effects Quality : Mid

: Mid Viewing Distance : Mid

: Mid Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : Mid

: Mid Volumetric Fog : Low

: Low Global Illumination : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Mid

: Mid Reflection Quality: Low

Overall, the RTX 5050 isn't the most powerful gaming GPU on the market. It is designed for basic 1080p gaming without any extra frills, unlike higher-end Blackwell options. With the above settings combinations applied, Wuchang runs pretty well on the budget card.

