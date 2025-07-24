Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5060 and 5060 Ti are designed for high-framerate gaming at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. With support for DLSS multi-frame generation and improved native rendering capabilities, these cards can handle some of the latest titles such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers without major hiccups. That said, a few settings tweaks are necessary to get the best out of these GPUs in this title. The new 505 Games release isn't forgiving on 60-class hardware, with framerates locked to 60 FPS, which helps with the performance.

Ad

To help you get started quickly, we have compiled in this article the ideal combination of settings for playing the game using the new Blackwell graphics cards.

Note: The settings recommended here work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 16 GB RAM).

RTX 5060 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The RTX 5060 delivers smooth framerates in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at 1080p (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 5060's DLSS 4 frame generation capabilities give it an edge over the last-gen 60-class cards, but it remains limited in terms of rasterization capabilities. That said, you can push most settings to High at 1080p while running Wuchang on this card.

Ad

Trending

We recommend keeping Volumetric Fog and Global Illumination at Mid to avoid major FPS drops. The 5060 handles everything else without breaking stride. Frame generation becomes necessary on top of this to maintain a decent framerate.

Here's the detailed settings combination for playing Wuchang using the latest entry-level rendering machine:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1920 x 1080 (or 1440p with DLSS Performance)

: 1920 x 1080 (or 1440p with DLSS Performance) Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Ad

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 60

: 60 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Quality

: DLSS Quality Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Sharpening : 2

: 2 Post-Processing : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Viewing Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : High

: High Volumetric Fog : Mid

: Mid Global Illumination : Mid

: Mid Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Reflection Quality: High

RTX 5060 Ti settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The RTX 5060 Ti can play Wuchang: Fallen Feathers comfortably at 1440p (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 5060 Ti bundles slightly beefed-up specs. Thanks to its support for DLSS 4 frame generation, you can run Wuchang at 1440p on it without breaking a sweat.

Ad

You can set nearly everything to High, including the demanding Global Illumination and Volumetric Fog settings. At 1440p and with DLSS Quality enabled, performance stays consistently smooth, with Frame Generation 2x ensuring 60 FPS.

Here's the detailed settings combination for running Wuchang on the well-rounded mid-range contender:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 1440p (or 4K with DLSS Performance)

: 1440p (or 4K with DLSS Performance) Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Ad

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 70

: 70 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Quality (Performance for 4K)

: DLSS Quality (Performance for 4K) Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Sharpening : 2

: 2 Post-Processing : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Viewing Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : High

: High Volumetric Fog : High

: High Global Illumination : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Reflection Quality: High

Overall, the 5060 and 5060 Ti are capable graphics cards for playing the latest titles without major compromises. With the above settings combinations applied, you can have a decent experience in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a game that is quite demanding even on the most powerful GPUs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More