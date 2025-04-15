Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti release date, specs, and price

Nvidia has finally unveiled the RTX 5060 Ti, the midrange GPU from its latest 5000 series. This new graphics card targets gamers who want solid performance but at a price more friendly to their pockets. The new RTX 5060 Ti is a major improvement over its predecessor, RTX 4060 Ti, featuring faster memory, better efficiency, and new AI features.

Ad

So, RTX 5060 Ti could be the go-to option for many who are planning to upgrade their GPUs. Before that, let's learn more about the new Nvidia mid-ranger's release date, price, and specs.

What is the RTX 5060 Ti release date?

Nvidia has confirmed that the RTX 5060 Ti will be released on April 16, 2025. The GPU giants would be releasing two variants: an 8GB model and a superior 16GB variant. Aside from the new RTX 5060 Ti, Nvidia plans to release a base edition, the RTX 5060, in May 2025. This would be a more budget-friendly option with features from the RTX 5060 Ti cut-down to set it at the lower price point. So, Nvidia is offering gamers multiple choices even in the mid-range market, according to their requirements and budgets.

Ad

Trending

What are the specs of the new RTX 5060 Ti?

The new RTX 5060 Ti is based on the Blackwell (GB206-300-A1) architecture, offering increased performance with efficiency. Both the 8 GB and 16 GB variants feature 4,608 CUDA cores and use GDDR7 memory. Moreover, the RTX 5060 Ti runs on a 128-bit bus, achieving a memory bandwidth of 448 GB/s for faster data handling than its predecessor, the RTX 4060 Ti.

Ad

The most notable spec about Nvidia's new mid-ranger would be the 180W TGP (Total Graphics Power), making the GPU power-efficient while offering smooth performance. Some other notable features would be DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation, PCIe Gen 5, and DisplayPort 2.1.

Read More: Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB vs RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: Which is the better gaming GPU?

What is the price of the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti?

Since Nvidia planned the new RTX 5060 Ti as the mid-range GPU, the 8GB version costs $379, while the 16GB one is priced at $429. At these prices, the new RTX 5060 Ti would easily appeal to gamers seeking next-gen capabilities without paying a flagship price. Moreover, it is a solid option for 1080p and 1440p gaming in 2025 with its improved features, power efficiency, and support for the latest gaming technologies.

Ad

Read more Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti-related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More