Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a new entry in the Souls-like action RPG genre. Set to release on July 24, 2025, it will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. In the game, you play as female protagonist Bai Wuchang, who is in the war‑torn land of Shu, set in the Ming Dynasty.
The game's system requirements suggest that it is moderately demanding in terms of hardware. It requires at least the RTX 3070 to be run at the recommended game settings. Thus, those who own the RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 Ti can experience the title at significantly better settings.
However, to run Wuchang: Fallen Feathers optimally on the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti, you will have to make a few tweaks to the graphics settings, as described in this article.
Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 5070
The RTX 5070 handles the game incredibly well at 1080p resolution. With the Mid graphics preset, framerates are super stable at this resolution since it's not very taxing on the hardware. We've enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling, which provides a decent boost in visual quality and performance.
While the game runs well at 1080p, you can turn up the resolution to 1440p if you have a monitor that supports it. The performance at this resolution would still be over 60 FPS, so you can always increase it.
Here are the best settings for the RTX 5070:
- Display: Default
- HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Lock FPS: Unlimited
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)
- Overall Quality: Custom
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced graphics settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 70
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
- Sharpening: 5
- Post-Processing: Mid
- Shadow Quality: Mid
- Effects Quality: Mid
- Viewing Distance: Mid
- Texture Quality: Mid
- Vegetation Quality: Mid
- Volumetric Fog: Mid
- Global Illumination: Mid
- Ambient Occlusion: Mid
- Reflection Quality: Mid
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 5070 Ti
Wuchang looks slightly better on the RTX 5070 Ti, delivering over 60 FPS even at 1440p. The higher resolution helps produce finer details, and the higher quality graphics settings make the gameplay more realistic. We've enabled high settings for textures, shadows, and post-processing effects, each of which greatly impacts how the game world looks.
Here are the best settings for the RTX 5070 Ti:
Graphics settings
- Display: Default
- HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)
- Brightness: As per preference
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Lock FPS: Unlimited
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)
- Overall Quality: Custom
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced graphics settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 70
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
- Sharpening: 5
- Post-Processing: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Effects Quality: Mid
- Viewing Distance: Mid
- Texture Quality: High
- Vegetation Quality: Mid
- Volumetric Fog: Mid
- Global Illumination: Mid
- Ambient Occlusion: Mid
- Reflection Quality: Mid
This concludes our guide to the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti. With this, you should get a balance of high visual quality and performance, with framerates ranging over 60 FPS.
