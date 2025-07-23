Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a new entry in the Souls-like action RPG genre. Set to release on July 24, 2025, it will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. In the game, you play as female protagonist Bai Wuchang, who is in the war‑torn land of Shu, set in the Ming Dynasty.

Ad

The game's system requirements suggest that it is moderately demanding in terms of hardware. It requires at least the RTX 3070 to be run at the recommended game settings. Thus, those who own the RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 Ti can experience the title at significantly better settings.

However, to run Wuchang: Fallen Feathers optimally on the RTX 5070 and the RTX 5070 Ti, you will have to make a few tweaks to the graphics settings, as described in this article.

Ad

Trending

Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 5070

The RTX 5070 comfortably handles Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at up to 1440p (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 5070 handles the game incredibly well at 1080p resolution. With the Mid graphics preset, framerates are super stable at this resolution since it's not very taxing on the hardware. We've enabled Nvidia DLSS upscaling, which provides a decent boost in visual quality and performance.

Ad

While the game runs well at 1080p, you can turn up the resolution to 1440p if you have a monitor that supports it. The performance at this resolution would still be over 60 FPS, so you can always increase it.

Here are the best settings for the RTX 5070:

Display: Default

Default HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)

Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor) Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Lock FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Ad

Advanced graphics settings

Oversampling Resolution: 70

70 Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS

DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid

Mid Sharpening: 5

5 Post-Processing: Mid

Mid Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Effects Quality: Mid

Mid Viewing Distance: Mid

Mid Texture Quality: Mid

Mid Vegetation Quality: Mid

Mid Volumetric Fog: Mid

Mid Global Illumination: Mid

Mid Ambient Occlusion: Mid

Mid Reflection Quality: Mid

Also read: 7 best souls-like games to play while waiting for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 5070 Ti

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers runs even better on the RTX 5070 Ti (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang looks slightly better on the RTX 5070 Ti, delivering over 60 FPS even at 1440p. The higher resolution helps produce finer details, and the higher quality graphics settings make the gameplay more realistic. We've enabled high settings for textures, shadows, and post-processing effects, each of which greatly impacts how the game world looks.

Ad

Here are the best settings for the RTX 5070 Ti:

Graphics settings

Display: Default

Default HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)

Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor) Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Lock FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced graphics settings

Oversampling Resolution: 70

70 Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS

DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid

Mid Sharpening: 5

5 Post-Processing: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Effects Quality: Mid

Mid Viewing Distance: Mid

Mid Texture Quality: High

High Vegetation Quality: Mid

Mid Volumetric Fog: Mid

Mid Global Illumination: Mid

Mid Ambient Occlusion: Mid

Mid Reflection Quality: Mid

Ad

This concludes our guide to the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti. With this, you should get a balance of high visual quality and performance, with framerates ranging over 60 FPS.

Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More