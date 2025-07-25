Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for PS5 and PS5 Pro

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers was recently released on July 24, 2025, on several platforms, such as Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The new Soulslike title features a visually rich narrative, where you play as Bai Wuchang in the war-torn land of Shu.

Ad

The game is well-optimized for the PlayStation 5, judging by its gameplay and performance. However, it is quite graphically advanced, so you'd need to make some tweaks in the settings to get the best overall performance on the device.

As with most console games, there's very little you can tweak in terms of graphics settings, so you need to make the best use of what's available. On that note, this guide lists the best settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the PS5 and the PS5 Pro.

Ad

Trending

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for PS5

Wuchang looks and runs incredibly well on the Sony PS5 (Image via 505 Games)

The game runs well on the base model of the PS5, showing an impressive 60-70 FPS on the Prioritize FPS mode. This mode may not look the best visually, but it offers the best performance.

Ad

Moreover, the game looks very similar even across different performance modes. The differences are quite minute and hard to notice unless you're playing on a high-resolution display.

The Balanced mode prioritizes both visual quality and performance and is recommended only on the PS5 Pro. We highly recommend against using the Prioritize Graphics mode, as it greatly reduces the framerate in Wuchang, typically only showing around 40 FPS.

Here are the best settings for the game on the PS5:

Ad

Graphics settings

HDR: Off

Off Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Performance Mode: Prioritize FPS

Prioritize FPS Sharpening: 10

10 Lock FPS: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Low

Game options

Pause During Tutorial Pop-Ups: On

On Tutorial: On

On Auto-Switch Targets: On

On Controller Vibration: On (As per preference)

On (As per preference) Screen Vibration: Off

Off Button Hints: On

On Subtitles: On

On Streamer Mode: Off

Off Gore: On

Camera options

Camera Mode on Lock-on: Standoff Perspective

Standoff Perspective Camera Speed: 5

5 Camera: Invert Y-Axis (Vertical): Off

Off Camera: Invert X-Axis (Horizontal): Off

Off Reset Vertical Camera: Off

Also read: Best PC Optimization Guide for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Ad

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for PS5 Pro

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers looks so much better on the PS5 Pro (Image via 505 Games)

The game looks its absolute best on the PS5 Pro, showing over 60 FPS even on the graphically demanding Prioritize Graphics mode. This mode produces the best visual quality, with realistic textures and dark shadows, and is particularly enjoyable on a large screen.

Ad

For higher performance, opt for the Prioritize FPS mode, which gives you upwards of 100 FPS in Wuchang on the device. You could also enable Depth of Field and Motion Blur if you want, both of which add a touch of realism to the gameplay. However, that is more of a personal preference.

Here are the best settings for running the game on the PS5 Pro:

Graphics settings

HDR: Off

Off Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Performance Mode: Prioritize Graphics

Prioritize Graphics Sharpening: 10

10 Lock FPS: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: High

Ad

Game options

Pause During Tutorial Pop-Ups: On

On Tutorial: On

On Auto-Switch Targets: On

On Controller Vibration: On (As per preference)

On (As per preference) Screen Vibration: Off

Off Button Hints: On

On Subtitles: On

On Streamer Mode: Off

Off Gore: On

Camera options

Camera Mode on Lock-on: Standoff Perspective

Standoff Perspective Camera Speed: 5

5 Camera: Invert Y-Axis (Vertical): Off

Off Camera: Invert X-Axis (Horizontal): Off

Off Reset Vertical Camera: Off

This concludes our article on the best PS5 and PS5 Pro settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. There are very few things you can tweak on consoles as far as graphics settings go, so we've made the best use of the available options. The settings we've provided above should get you stable performance, typically over 60 FPS, on both consoles.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More