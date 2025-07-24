Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the latest addition to the Soulslike action RPG genre. Set in the dark, war-torn land of Shu, the game follows the life of Bai Wuchang — a female pirate cursed by a unique illness, driven by the pursuit of a cure. The game will be released on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Looking at the system requirements, we see that the game is somewhat demanding. With the RTX 3070 being the officially recommended GPU, it is quite a graphics-heavy title. However, those who own the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Super should have absolutely no performance issues thanks to the high-end capabilities of these cards.

Nevertheless, it is still recommended to make a few changes in the settings to run the game at optimal conditions. This guide looks into the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 4080 and the RTX 4080 Super.

Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 4080

The RTX 4080 easily handles Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at up to 1440p resolution (Image via 505 Games)

The game looks stunning at 1440p resolution on the RTX 4080. We've used a mix of Mid and High graphics settings, which gives the characters and animations in the world a far more realistic look. Higher quality textures look incredible in the game, and the RTX 4080's 16 GB VRAM can easily handle the graphical load. We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS for a boost in visual quality and performance.

The GPU can easily handle running the game at 1440p even at 60 FPS, so you can turn it up from 1080p if you have a QHD monitor. However, if you want a smoother experience with better framerates, stick to 1080p.

Here are the best settings for the game when using an RTX 4080:

Graphics settings

Display: Default

Default HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)

Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor) Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Lock FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution: 70

70 Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS

DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid

Mid Sharpening: 5

5 Post-Processing: Mid

Mid Shadow Quality: High

High Effects Quality: Mid

Mid Viewing Distance: Mid

Mid Texture Quality: High

High Vegetation Quality: Mid

Mid Volumetric Fog: Mid

Mid Global Illumination: Mid

Mid Ambient Occlusion: Mid

Mid Reflection Quality: High

Also read: 7 best souls-like games to play while waiting for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for the RTX 4080 Super

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers looks amazing on the RTX 4080 Super (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang looks even better on the RTX 4080 Super thanks to the card's higher graphical threshold. We get to tune up the graphics settings to High, which provides a more realistic experience. The resolution has been set to 1440p and DLSS has been used for a boost in performance. The higher-quality graphics add a ton of detail to the in-game world, which is especially noticeable at the higher resolution.

You could turn on Motion Blur or Depth of Field, but they would affect performance to some extent. We recommend turning on V-Sync only if you don't own a monitor that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

Here are the best settings for running the game on an RTX 4080 Super:

Graphics settings

Display: Default

Default HDR: Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor)

Off (Turn on only if you own an HDR monitor) Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Lock FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: On

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution: 70

70 Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS

DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Frame Generation: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Sharpening: 5

5 Post-Processing: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Viewing Distance: Mid

Mid Texture Quality: High

High Vegetation Quality: Mid

Mid Volumetric Fog: Mid

Mid Global Illumination: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Mid

Mid Reflection Quality: High

This concludes our guide on the best graphics settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Ti. The settings listed above should get you an average of over 60 FPS, with a good balance of high-quality visuals and performance.

