Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Xbox Series X/S

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers was recently released on July 24, 2025, on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The new Soulslike action RPG features a visually rich narrative set in the Ming Dynasty.
The game is quite graphically advanced, so running it on the Xbox Series X and S would require some optimization. There are very few graphics settings you can tweak on consoles, so you'd have to make the best use of what's customizable. On that note, this guide looks into the best settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the Xbox Series X and S.
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Xbox Series X
The game looks and runs incredibly well on the Xbox Series X. Depending on the type of display you're playing on, you could have HDR set to on or off. We've chosen to disable Depth of Field in pursuit of better performance.
The Balanced mode is only available if you have a 120Hz display, whereas the Prioritize Graphics mode aims for 30 FPS with higher quality visuals. However, we're sticking with the Balanced mode, as the Series X is capable of handling the higher quality graphics. This mode offers very stable performance, showing over 90 FPS on average in this game on the Series X.
That said, you can always go for the graphics-focused mode if you prefer higher quality visuals over performance. However, we recommend you only try this on the Xbox Series X, as it's the only console out of the two that can handle the extra load.
Here are the best settings for running the game on the Xbox Series X:
Graphics settings
- HDR: Off
- Brightness: As per preference
- Performance Mode: Balanced
- Sharpening: 10
- Lock FPS: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Low
Game options
- Pause During Tutorial Pop-Ups: On
- Tutorial: On
- Auto-Switch Targets: On
- Controller Vibration: On (As per preference)
- Screen Vibration: Off
- Button Hints: On
- Subtitles: On
- Streamer Mode: Off
- Gore: On
Camera options
- Camera Mode on Lock-on: Standoff Perspective
- Camera Speed: 5
- Camera: Invert Y-Axis (Vertical): Off
- Camera: Invert X-Axis (Horizontal): Off
- Reset Vertical Camera: Off
Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Xbox Series S
The game still looks great on the Xbox Series S, despite being a less performant console. The settings remain the same for the most part, but we're opting for "Prioritize FPS" mode on this console for a smoother performance. This mode gives you a very stable 110-120 FPS performance, which is excellent for such a game.
You could try the Balanced mode too; however, expect framerates ranging from 40-60 FPS only.
Here are the best settings for the game while using the Xbox Series S:
Graphics settings
- HDR: Off
- Brightness: As per preference
- Performance Mode: Prioritize FPS
- Sharpening: 10
- Lock FPS: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Low
Game options
- Pause During Tutorial Pop-Ups: On
- Tutorial: On
- Auto-Switch Targets: On
- Controller Vibration: On (As per preference)
- Screen Vibration: Off
- Button Hints: On
- Subtitles: On
- Streamer Mode: Off
- Gore: On
Camera options
- Camera Mode on Lock-on: Standoff Perspective
- Camera Speed: 5
- Camera: Invert Y-Axis (Vertical): Off
- Camera: Invert X-Axis (Horizontal): Off
- Reset Vertical Camera: Off
This concludes the best Xbox Series X and Series S settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. As mentioned earlier, there are very few settings that you can tweak for better performance on consoles, so we've made the best use of what's available. The provided settings should get you over 60 FPS in this game on both Xbox devices.
