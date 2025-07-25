Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Xbox Series X/S

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers was recently released on July 24, 2025, on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The new Soulslike action RPG features a visually rich narrative set in the Ming Dynasty.

Ad

The game is quite graphically advanced, so running it on the Xbox Series X and S would require some optimization. There are very few graphics settings you can tweak on consoles, so you'd have to make the best use of what's customizable. On that note, this guide looks into the best settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on the Xbox Series X and S.

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Xbox Series X

Wuchang looks amazing on the Xbox Series X (Image via 505 Games)

The game looks and runs incredibly well on the Xbox Series X. Depending on the type of display you're playing on, you could have HDR set to on or off. We've chosen to disable Depth of Field in pursuit of better performance.

Ad

Trending

The Balanced mode is only available if you have a 120Hz display, whereas the Prioritize Graphics mode aims for 30 FPS with higher quality visuals. However, we're sticking with the Balanced mode, as the Series X is capable of handling the higher quality graphics. This mode offers very stable performance, showing over 90 FPS on average in this game on the Series X.

That said, you can always go for the graphics-focused mode if you prefer higher quality visuals over performance. However, we recommend you only try this on the Xbox Series X, as it's the only console out of the two that can handle the extra load.

Ad

Here are the best settings for running the game on the Xbox Series X:

Graphics settings

HDR: Off

Off Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Performance Mode: Balanced

Balanced Sharpening: 10

10 Lock FPS: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Low

Game options

Pause During Tutorial Pop-Ups: On

On Tutorial: On

On Auto-Switch Targets: On

On Controller Vibration: On (As per preference)

On (As per preference) Screen Vibration: Off

Off Button Hints: On

On Subtitles: On

On Streamer Mode: Off

Off Gore: On

Camera options

Camera Mode on Lock-on: Standoff Perspective

Standoff Perspective Camera Speed: 5

5 Camera: Invert Y-Axis (Vertical): Off

Off Camera: Invert X-Axis (Horizontal): Off

Off Reset Vertical Camera: Off

Ad

Also read: Best PC Optimization Guide for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S puts up great performance on Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

The game still looks great on the Xbox Series S, despite being a less performant console. The settings remain the same for the most part, but we're opting for "Prioritize FPS" mode on this console for a smoother performance. This mode gives you a very stable 110-120 FPS performance, which is excellent for such a game.

Ad

You could try the Balanced mode too; however, expect framerates ranging from 40-60 FPS only.

Here are the best settings for the game while using the Xbox Series S:

Graphics settings

HDR: Off

Off Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Performance Mode: Prioritize FPS

Prioritize FPS Sharpening: 10

10 Lock FPS: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Low

Game options

Pause During Tutorial Pop-Ups: On

On Tutorial: On

On Auto-Switch Targets: On

On Controller Vibration: On (As per preference)

On (As per preference) Screen Vibration: Off

Off Button Hints: On

On Subtitles: On

On Streamer Mode: Off

Off Gore: On

Ad

Camera options

Camera Mode on Lock-on: Standoff Perspective

Standoff Perspective Camera Speed: 5

5 Camera: Invert Y-Axis (Vertical): Off

Off Camera: Invert X-Axis (Horizontal): Off

Off Reset Vertical Camera: Off

This concludes the best Xbox Series X and Series S settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. As mentioned earlier, there are very few settings that you can tweak for better performance on consoles, so we've made the best use of what's available. The provided settings should get you over 60 FPS in this game on both Xbox devices.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More