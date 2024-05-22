Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are capable graphics cards for playing XDefiant at 1080p. The title is well-optimized on PC and even runs on some modest hardware from a couple of generations ago. However, some settings tweaks are necessary if you want a smooth experience in the video game without major performance hiccups.

Given that XDefiant is a competitive first-person shooter, you need to ensure the game runs at high average FPS marks while keeping the 1% and 0.1% low numbers high, too.

To help you get the best experience, we have listed the ideal settings combinations that allow for high framerates.

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 can play XDefiant at over 60 FPS (Image via Ubisoft)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 can play XDefiant comfortably at 1080p resolutions with some tweaks to the graphics options. We recommend a mix of Ultra, High, and Medium settings for the best experience. The game doesn't support DLSS 3 or frame generation, so you'll have to crank down some settings to get an ideal experience.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: High

High V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Very high

Very high Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: Medium

Medium Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The 3060 Ti can run XDefiant competitively (Image via Ubisoft)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti packs more rendering prowess than its non-Ti sibling. The graphics card can handle the game at 1080p with a mix of High and Very High settings, thanks to the extra cores it packs under its hood.

The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:

Video settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Display Monitor: 1

1 Triple Buffering: On

On Reduced latency: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Brightness: 10

10 Contrast: 15

Graphics settings

DX12 renderer: On

On HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR peak brightness: 400

400 HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400

400 Graphics quality: High

High V-sync mode: Off

Off Framerate limit: Off

Off Shadow quality: High

High Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadow resolution: Very high

Very high Contact shadows: All high

All high Resolution scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 7

7 Particle detail: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric fog: Ultra

Ultra Global reflection quality: High

High Local reflection quality: Very high

Very high Vegetation quality: High

High Sub-surface scattering: On

On Ambient occlusion: Very high

Very high Object detail: 60

60 Extra streaming distance: 10

10 Lens flare: On

On Water quality: High

High Chromatic aberration: On

On Terrain quality: High

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are aging graphics cards now. Despite newer GPUs having replaced them with better performance, they continue to deliver superb performance in the latest titles with a few tweaks.

With the above settings applied, for example, these GPUs can play XDefiant at well above 60 FPS consistently.