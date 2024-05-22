Best XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are capable graphics cards for playing XDefiant at 1080p. The title is well-optimized on PC and even runs on some modest hardware from a couple of generations ago. However, some settings tweaks are necessary if you want a smooth experience in the video game without major performance hiccups.
Given that XDefiant is a competitive first-person shooter, you need to ensure the game runs at high average FPS marks while keeping the 1% and 0.1% low numbers high, too.
To help you get the best experience, we have listed the ideal settings combinations that allow for high framerates.
XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060
The Nvidia RTX 3060 can play XDefiant comfortably at 1080p resolutions with some tweaks to the graphics options. We recommend a mix of Ultra, High, and Medium settings for the best experience. The game doesn't support DLSS 3 or frame generation, so you'll have to crank down some settings to get an ideal experience.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
Video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Display Monitor: 1
- Triple Buffering: On
- Reduced latency: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
- Brightness: 10
- Contrast: 15
Graphics settings
- DX12 renderer: On
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR peak brightness: 400
- HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400
- Graphics quality: High
- V-sync mode: Off
- Framerate limit: Off
- Shadow quality: High
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadow resolution: Very high
- Contact shadows: All high
- Resolution scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 7
- Particle detail: Ultra
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Global reflection quality: Medium
- Local reflection quality: Very high
- Vegetation quality: High
- Sub-surface scattering: On
- Ambient occlusion: Very high
- Object detail: 60
- Extra streaming distance: 10
- Lens flare: On
- Water quality: High
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Terrain quality: High
XDefiant graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti packs more rendering prowess than its non-Ti sibling. The graphics card can handle the game at 1080p with a mix of High and Very High settings, thanks to the extra cores it packs under its hood.
The detailed settings recommendation is as follows:
Video settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Display Monitor: 1
- Triple Buffering: On
- Reduced latency: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost
- Brightness: 10
- Contrast: 15
Graphics settings
- DX12 renderer: On
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR peak brightness: 400
- HDR peak brightness for UI elements: 400
- Graphics quality: High
- V-sync mode: Off
- Framerate limit: Off
- Shadow quality: High
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadow resolution: Very high
- Contact shadows: All high
- Resolution scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 7
- Particle detail: Ultra
- Volumetric fog: Ultra
- Global reflection quality: High
- Local reflection quality: Very high
- Vegetation quality: High
- Sub-surface scattering: On
- Ambient occlusion: Very high
- Object detail: 60
- Extra streaming distance: 10
- Lens flare: On
- Water quality: High
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Terrain quality: High
The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are aging graphics cards now. Despite newer GPUs having replaced them with better performance, they continue to deliver superb performance in the latest titles with a few tweaks.
With the above settings applied, for example, these GPUs can play XDefiant at well above 60 FPS consistently.