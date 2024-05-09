Best PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

PUBG runs well on some of the latest graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. The game is seven years old at this point and completely relies on rasterization performance, which has greatly improved over the past couple of generations. This makes 30 series cards decent options for those looking to get a competitive experience in the battle royale.

Like most other AAA-grade video games, PUBG comes with a bunch of customizable graphics options. It's crucial to tweak these settings to ensure high framerates. Competitive gamers, especially, need to take care of the graphics options. This article will give you a cheat sheet to get started quickly with the last-gen 60-class video cards.

PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

PUBG still looks fantastic on PC. (Image via Krafton)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is as powerful as the last-gen 2080 Super. This makes it a superb GPU for playing not-so-demanding video games like PUBG. The video card can handle the game at 1440p resolutions with a mix of Very Low, Low, and High settings applied. You can get about 140 FPS with these combinations as well.

QHD is the perfect resolution for competitive gamers; it's sharp enough to help you spot enemies quickly while being not as demanding as 4K. You can get the best competitive experience in PUBG with the following settings list applied:

Basic:

Language setting: English

English Highlights Auto Capture: Disable

Disable Display mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Lobby FPS cap: 60 FPS

60 FPS In-game FPS cap: Custom

Custom Max FPS: 300

300 Brightness: 50

50 Universal brightness for all maps: Enable

Advanced:

Render scale: 100

100 FPP camera FOV: 103

103 Overall graphics quality: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing: Low

Low Post-processing: Very low

Very low Shadows: Very low

Very low Textures: High

High Effects: Very low

Very low Foliage: Very low

Very low View distance: High

High Sharpen: Disable

Disable V-Sync: Disable

Disable Motion blur: Disable

Disable DirectX version: DirectX 11 Enhanced

PUBG graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti can comfortably handle PUBG at 1440p. (Image via Krafton)

The RTX 3060 Ti packs even more rendering horsepower than the non-Ti GPU. This makes it a better card for playing competitive shooters like PUBG at high resolutions. We recommend a mix of Low and High settings for this graphics card at 1440p.

The detailed settings recommendations for the card are as follows:

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be decent options for gamers despite being replaced by the newer 4060 and 4060 Ti. The latest graphics cards don't improve the raw rasterization performance by a huge margin, which keeps the older GPUs relevant. This is reflected in some well-optimized games like PUBG where you can expect superb performance with the above settings applied.