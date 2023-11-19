Black Friday deals: PS5 Slim with Modern Warfare 3 drops to just $500

The PS5 Slim is the latest home video gaming console in the market. It has only been launched in the United States as of writing, with availability in other markets expected in the upcoming few months. However, it has already been discounted in the ongoing Black Friday sale, thus allowing players to save big on the latest hardware.

The console has been bundled with some of the latest games in the market, namely Spider-Man 2 and Modern Warfare 3. Generally, these combos cost more than the introductory MSRP, which is $500 for the new PlayStation 5 models. However, this Black Friday, you can pick up both game bundles with the PS5 Slim for $500, making the latest console more attractive than the older standard edition.

Let's review the details of the deal in this article, including how to claim it and which sites have the best prices.

The PS5 Slim with Modern Warfare 3 is a worthy deal at $500

Most retail stores, including the official PlayStation website, have discounted the combos to the $500 introductory price for the disc edition of the PlayStation 5. The PS5 Slim is only being stocked in the United States, and you can pick up the gaming console from the store of your choice.

Do note that this price is likely an introductory promotion for the slimline revision and might be gone as soon as the new variant rakes in some sales. Therefore, we advise bagging the deal as soon as possible.

Since Sony priced the disc edition console at $500 with the new variants, players will be getting a copy of Modern Warfare 3 absolutely for free with this deal. The bundle will generally sell for around $530-540 once the Black Friday season is over.

The new PS5 Slim isn't a massive upgrade over the standard edition consoles that were introduced back in 2020. The highlighted features include slightly more storage (825 GB vs. 1 TB), an improved front I/O, and a detachable disc drive. Both consoles deliver equivalent gaming performance.

Therefore, those with the original PS5 need not jump ship to the newer variant. However, for those looking to get into PlayStation gaming, the ongoing deal is worth checking out.