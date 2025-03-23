BLEACH Rebirth of Souls: Best settings for RTX 3050

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls is the latest arena-fighter title from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment. Set in the world of anime Manga series Bleach, the game follows the journey of Ichigo Kurosaki and his actions as a Soul Reaper.

Ad

However, due to the high system requirements of BLEACH Rebirth of Souls, Nvidia RTX 3050 owners are worried if their GPU will achieve 60 FPS. There are two models of RTX 3050: 8GB and 6GB variants. Fun fact, this graphics card can deliver a smooth 60 FPS gameplay as long as you apply an optimized set of graphics settings.

This article showcases all the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 3050 8GB and 6GB variants.

Ad

Trending

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of BLEACH Rebirth of Souls and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920x1080.

What are the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 3050 8GB?

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls' graphics settings page (Image via BANDAI NAMCO)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB was the original RTX 3050 GPU. Designed to serve as an entry-level 1080p gaming experience, it delivers great performance — all thanks to its 8GB memory. This GPU can also play BLEACH Rebirth of Souls with 60 FPS if you apply the following settings:

Ad

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Screen Size : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Bloom: Medium

Also read: Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing on PS4 and PS5: Possible causes and fixes explored

What are the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 3050 6GB?

The Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB variant is equipped with only 6GB memory, as the name suggests, and it comes with less CUDA cores and lower clock speeds. Its lower memory won't be an issue with our optimized configuration. This GPU will achieve 60 FPS with the settings provided below:

Ad

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Screen Size : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : Low

: Low Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Bloom: Low

With the above settings, BLEACH Rebirth of Souls will deliver 60 FPS on both Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB and 3050 6GB models. It's important to ensure that you meet all the other system requirements, as the 60 FPS experience won't be stable otherwise.

Also read: Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback