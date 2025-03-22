BLEACH Rebirth of Souls was launched on March 21, 2025, for all major platforms, including PC. This fighter title is based on the world of Bleach, an iconic anime TV series from 2004, based on a manga series of the same name.

Ad

Unfortunately, the game's high system requirements are a bit concerning, and some users are unsure if their Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti GPUs will reach 60 FPS. But gamers need not worry as these graphics cards can easily reach 60 FPS and above, if you apply the right settings.

This article provides all the best BLEACH Rebirth of Souls settings for PCs with RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of BLEACH Rebirth of Souls and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti).

Ad

Trending

The best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 4060

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls graphics settings page (Image via BANDAI NAMCO)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a great 1080p graphics card and can play many AAA games at 60 FPS. Thus, it can play BLEACH Rebirth of Souls with higher graphics fidelity and 60 FPS.

Ad

Below, you will find all the best settings for RTX 4060:

Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Screen Size : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Bloom: Medium

The best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is designed for 1440p gaming and has no issues playing BLEACH Rebirth of Souls at that resolution. Use the following settings to achieve 60+ FPS in this game with high graphical fidelity:

Ad

Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Screen Size : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Bloom: Medium

The above settings will help you achieve 60+ FPS in BLEACH Rebirth of Souls without sacrificing the game's visuals. The Nvidia RTX 4060 will run the game at FHD resolution, while the RTX 4060 Ti will run it at QHD. Our set of optimized settings will allow the two GPUs to minimize stutters but do ensure you meet all the system requirements.

Also read: Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing on PS4 and PS5: Possible causes and fixes explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback