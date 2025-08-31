Can Nintendo Switch 2 compete against ROG Xbox Ally X and other handheld consoles?

The Nintendo Switch 2, Asus ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and many more dominate the current handheld market, which has become more competitive than ever. These consoles have superb performance, high levels of comfort, and excellent battery life.

Comparing the Switch 2 to other handhelds gives mixed results, as it falls short at times, but holds up quite well in some scenarios. Nintendo's new console came out in a very competitive market, so it will be interesting to see how it measures up against today’s leading handhelds featuring high-end specs and comfortable builds.

Disclaimer: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflects the writer's views.

How does Nintendo Switch 2 compete against other handheld consoles?

Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

Unlike other handhelds on the market, Nintendo has taken a slightly different approach with the Switch 2. Almost every other handheld is focused on providing the best performance and comfort, whereas Nintendo has gone for a more "casual gaming" approach, featuring a moderately powerful chipset, a portable design, and a list of exclusive titles.

The ecosystem of the Switch 2 features exclusive accessories that make it a unique console to own. It has multiple game modes, removable Joy-Cons, and a vibrant display. The Switch 2's design is much more friendly compared to aggressively specced RGB handheld consoles in the industry.

Up until last year, most handhelds struggled to hit 1080p, but in 2025, it has become the norm. The Switch 2's Custom Nvidia processor (Tegra T239) is nowhere near as powerful as the newer chips in the market, like the AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme. Nevertheless, it can still run Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p at over 40 FPS, which is incredible.

Nintendo also leans heavily on its first-party exclusives. Franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, and Animal Crossing continue to be major system sellers as you cannot play them anywhere else. This vast library of exclusives gives Nintendo a strong edge in the handheld market, as players know they’re getting experiences unique to the platform.

Here are some metrics to get an idea of console performance:

Games Nintendo Switch (Tegra T239) MSI Claw A8 (Ryzen Z2 Extreme) Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme) ROG Xbox Ally (Ryzen Z2 A) Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p) 40 FPS (Performance mode) 80 FPS (1200p, FSR FG) 60 FPS (FSR, Turbo mode, 30W) 30 FPS (FSR) Elden Ring ~30 FPS 54 FPS (900p, Low) 48 FPS (900p, Low) 43 FPS (Low) Doom Eternal 30 FPS 56 FPS (800p, Balanced Scaling) 50 FPS (900p, FSR Balanced) 50 FPS (800p)

Performance

As you can see from the table above, the lower performance of the Nintendo Switch 2 is quite noticeable compared to other consoles. Most AAA titles run on other handhelds, but certain titles like GTA 5, Forza Horizon 5, and Black Myth: Wukong are not available on the Switch 2. This can be a deal breaker for some, as these are fan-favorite titles.

Other consoles like the Ally X, MSI Claw A8, and the Lenovo Legion Go feature high-performance chipsets, but they are on the expensive side. Thus, the Nintendo Switch 2 cannot directly compete with these consoles in terms of performance. Handhelds like the Steam Deck can also handle ray tracing on certain titles like Doom Eternal, something not available on a Switch.

The ROG Xbox Ally X and Legion Go offer far more power for demanding AAA titles, often with higher resolutions, refresh rates, and quality textures. These consoles cater to enthusiasts who want the highest performance in a handheld form factor.

Even Valve’s Steam Deck, which is in the mid-range category, balances affordability and has access to the entire Steam library, making it a strong alternative.

Battery life

One of Switch 2’s biggest strengths is its efficiency. Compared to most handhelds, the Nintendo Switch 2 provides around 5-6 hours of runtime, whereas more powerful devices like the Ally X or Legion Go usually last closer to 2-3 hours under heavy loads. The Steam Deck does slightly better than high-end handhelds, lasting upwards of 5 hours on moderately demanding titles.

The Switch 2 holds a clear advantage against power-hungry handheld PCs. While the Steam Deck comes close in certain scenarios, Nintendo’s balanced build ensures longer play sessions, which makes the Switch 2 the most reliable pick for gaming on the go.

Price

Price is another area where the Nintendo Switch 2 shines. Competing handhelds like the ROG Ally X and Legion Go often cost well above $600-$800, while the Switch 2 is positioned at a more affordable price of $449.99, making it accessible to a wider audience.

Again, the Steam Deck provides direct competition to the Switch 2 due to its lower price point. The Deck starts at $399 and goes up to $649 for the high-end model.

While the Steam Deck edges out the Switch 2 on pure entry-level affordability, Nintendo balances its price tag with exclusives, accessories, and a broader family-friendly appeal. This makes the Nintendo Switch 2 a strong choice for casual players or families who don’t want to invest in a high-priced handheld PC.

Verdict

To conclude, the Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t necessarily compete head-to-head with the ASUS ROG Ally X or Lenovo Legion Go, which focus on raw performance and premium builds. Instead, its real competition is closer to Valve’s Steam Deck, as both target the mid-range handheld segment with different strengths.

The Steam Deck offers better access to PC libraries, strong affordability, and decent performance for its price. The Switch 2, meanwhile, banks on its unmatched exclusives, efficient design, and longer battery life compared to high-end rivals.

While it may not be as powerful as the Deck or other consoles, Nintendo’s brand power, massive exclusive library, and balanced approach ensure it will continue to dominate a unique segment of the market.

With just a few meaningful upgrades in resolution and graphics handling, the Switch 2 could stand as the most well-rounded option for players who value efficiency and exclusive experiences over high performance.

