Can you play Assassin's Creed Shadows with 8 GB RAM?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest installment in the iconic franchise. It was released on March 20, 2025, and revolves around a lot of visual storytelling and intense combat. It is slightly on the demanding side in terms of hardware requirements.

The minimum memory requirement for running the game is 16 GB. However, RAM isn't the most crucial component for gaming. Hence, AC Shadows can run on 8 GB RAM but will undoubtedly struggle to run at optimal conditions.

In this article, we'll delve into the matter and help you get a better idea of the RAM requirement of the new Assassin's Creed Shadows.

How much RAM do you need to run Assassin's Creed Shadows smoothly?

AC Shadows is visually stunning (Image via Ubisoft)

AC Shadows requires a minimum of 16 GB RAM to run smoothly, based on the game's system requirements. Its complexity and high-quality graphics require higher memory to run well. A higher RAM acts as a temporary storage space for game data, allowing your computer to access and process it quickly. Thus, running the game on an 8 GB RAM PC might be a little laggy, but not entirely bad.

This is what the minimum system requirements for the game look like:

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700k/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7 8700k/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 8 GB/Intel Arc A580 8 GB (REBAR ON)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 8 GB/Intel Arc A580 8 GB (REBAR ON) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 115 GB (SSD required)

115 GB (SSD required) Operating System: Windows 10/11

While 8 GB of RAM may suffice for many older games, Shadows, being a newer, more graphics-oriented game, utilizes more memory, particularly in scenes featuring expansive environments filled with detailed textures and complex AI or NPC interactions.

On a mid-range setup, the 16 GB RAM requirement ensures smooth gameplay at resolutions like 1080p with low or medium settings. If you have a capable PC build, you can play with a resolution as high as you want and still experience smooth frames thanks to the high RAM.

Players who love exploring detailed landscapes and engaging in combat with the new dual protagonist system will benefit from the extra memory capacity as it'll help avoid performance bottlenecks.

Conclusion

You most definitely can run Assassin's Creed Shadows on lower settings with 8 GB RAM, provided it's paired with a capable CPU and GPU. However, it is essential to note that the experience would not be nearly as ideal. The game is designed to utilize more RAM to manage its complex environments and graphical fidelity, and with only 8 GB memory, players might experience quite a few limitations.

For those looking to enjoy the game at its full potential, indulging in immersive environments and smooth gameplay, upgrading to at least 16 GB of RAM is advisable.

