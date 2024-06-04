Can you play Destiny 2 The Final Shape on Steam Deck?

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is a major expansion to the base game Destiny 2. It will go live on June 4, 2024, at 10 am PT. However, the game's servers are down to prepare for the launch of this expansion. The Final Shape was added for pre-order on Steam, and the game quickly made it to Steam Top Sellers' top-three position. This expansion takes players to a new area inside the Heart of Traveler for an exciting new story.

Can you play Destiny 2 The Final Shape on the Steam Deck? In short, not directly. More on that later. You will also find all the necessary graphics settings changes needed to achieve smooth gameplay in this article. Read on to know more.

Is Destiny 2 The Final Shape compatible with Steam Deck?

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is not directly compatible with Steam Deck. That's because Steam Deck runs on SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system, and the game is not officially supported on Linux. However, the Steam Deck's hardware is fine, and the game needs a different operating system to run correctly. If you install Windows on the Steam Deck, the game will play just fine.

How to run Destiny 2 The Final Shape on Steam Deck

Destiny 2 running on Windows on a Steam Deck (Image via Gaming DJ/YouTube)

As just mentioned, you must have Windows installed to play this game. Follow our Steam Deck Windows and SteamOS dual boot guide for more information on how to do that. Once Windows is installed with all the required drivers, follow these steps to install the game:

Launch Steam on Windows and install the game. Agree to all the licensing agreements that the game asks for. Let the installation finish, and then launch it. During the first launch, the game will install a few things, such as Visual C++ redistributables, DirectX library, and an anti-cheat program. It may take a bit of time for the above installations to complete. Once finished, it will launch normally.

Best graphics settings

Destiny 2 settings on a Steam Deck (Image via Gaming DJ/YouTube)

Once the game is up and running, set the following graphics settings for the best performance and settings.

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution : 1280 * 800

: 1280 * 800 VSync: Off

Off Framerate Cap Enabled : On

: On Framerate Cap : 40

: 40 Graphical Quality : Low

: Low Texture: Medium

The only change to the graphics quality settings is the texture quality, and everything else remains the same, which is Low.

Performance

If the Framerate Cap is set to 40, it will deliver the best performance and stability. While the game can provide 45 to 60 FPS depending on your location and the graphics settings, it's best to cap the framerate of the game to 40. This allows for smooth and stutter-free gameplay. As long as the game is FPS-capped, you won't experience any major stuttering issues.

The bottom line

While you cannot play Destiny 2 The Final Shape directly on the Steam Deck, dual-booting Windows fixes that, and the game plays just fine. It runs decently smooth at 40 FPS stutter-free.