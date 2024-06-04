When will Destiny 2 servers be back online for The Final Shape? (June 4) 

Destiny 2 is currently undergoing one of its longest downtime of 25 hours, all because of the launch of an expansion. The Final Shape is scheduled to be the game's biggest-ever patch to date, where the community is getting a complete overhaul of the sandbox, new locations, missions, return of all vaulted weapons, and much more.
Typically, the company needs to work on its servers at full power to ensure a smooth launch of its expansion. However, one should expect a queue at launch, alongside player overflow in the initial hours. Destiny 2 official servers are scheduled to go live on June 4, at 10 am PT UTC -7.
This article will be updated if the company announces any delay in the launch.
Destiny 2 The Final Shape server launch time and countdown
As mentioned, Destiny 2 The Final Shape's official servers are scheduled to go live on June 4, at the usual reset time of 10 am PT UTC -7. Here is a list of the launch times for all major regions, given there comes no delay:
- United States: 10 am (June 4) PT
- India: 10:30 pm (June 4) IST.
- China: 1 am (June 5) local time.
- UK: 5 pm (June 4) BST.
- Australia: 4 am (June 5) local time.
- Brazil: 2 pm (June 4) local time.
The following is a countdown until the server launch to give readers a clearer idea of the estimated release time:
Once the servers come online, background maintenance will continue for an additional two hours, where everyone can expect minor lags and occasional error codes during their sessions. The Hotfix/update version for the expansion launch is 8.0.0.1, found on Bungie's official website a few minutes before the official launch.
The following list showcases all the core content included in the expansion launch.
- The Final Shape launch
- Salvation's Edge, the expansion's new Raid
- The Glassway as the first Nightfall
- Supremacy and Showdown in the Crucible rotator
- Operation Seraph's Shield in Exotic Quest Rotator
- Last Wish and Duality in Raid and Dungeon Rotator
Players can expect the Episode: Echoes, which is this year's seasonal model, to arrive a week after the expansion launch date, June 11.