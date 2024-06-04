When will Destiny 2 servers be back online for The Final Shape? (June 4) 

Destiny 2 is currently undergoing one of its longest downtime of 25 hours, all because of the launch of an expansion. The Final Shape is scheduled to be the game's biggest-ever patch to date, where the community is getting a complete overhaul of the sandbox, new locations, missions, return of all vaulted weapons, and much more.

Typically, the company needs to work on its servers at full power to ensure a smooth launch of its expansion. However, one should expect a queue at launch, alongside player overflow in the initial hours. Destiny 2 official servers are scheduled to go live on June 4, at 10 am PT UTC -7.

This article will be updated if the company announces any delay in the launch.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape server launch time and countdown

As mentioned, Destiny 2 The Final Shape's official servers are scheduled to go live on June 4, at the usual reset time of 10 am PT UTC -7. Here is a list of the launch times for all major regions, given there comes no delay:

Trending

United States: 10 am (June 4) PT

10 am (June 4) PT India: 10:30 pm (June 4) IST.

10:30 pm (June 4) IST. China: 1 am (June 5) local time.

1 am (June 5) local time. UK: 5 pm (June 4) BST.

5 pm (June 4) BST. Australia: 4 am (June 5) local time.

4 am (June 5) local time. Brazil: 2 pm (June 4) local time.

The following is a countdown until the server launch to give readers a clearer idea of the estimated release time:

Expand Tweet

Once the servers come online, background maintenance will continue for an additional two hours, where everyone can expect minor lags and occasional error codes during their sessions. The Hotfix/update version for the expansion launch is 8.0.0.1, found on Bungie's official website a few minutes before the official launch.

Expand Tweet

The following list showcases all the core content included in the expansion launch.

The Final Shape launch

Salvation's Edge, the expansion's new Raid

The Glassway as the first Nightfall

Supremacy and Showdown in the Crucible rotator

Operation Seraph's Shield in Exotic Quest Rotator

Last Wish and Duality in Raid and Dungeon Rotator

Players can expect the Episode: Echoes, which is this year's seasonal model, to arrive a week after the expansion launch date, June 11.