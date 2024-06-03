Destiny 2 server status for The Final Shape launch

Destiny 2 The Final Shape brings forth a new era of the sandbox and seasonal models for players to enjoy. As such, the server downtimes are going to be a constant, and Bungie will occasionally take the servers down across all regions to push patches, new seasons, weekly resets, and whole expansions.

Scheduled maintenance will always be active throughout an Episode, where Bungie will take down their servers for a specific amount of time every week due to a Hotfix or a regular weekly reset. Players interested in the full patch notes of these hotfixes can keep an eye out on Bungie's official website.

Are Destiny 2 servers down right now?

Destiny 2 servers require maintenance for a smooth launch in every aspect. More than 100,000 players usually attempt to launch the game just via Steam and log into the servers simultaneously, which can prove to be quite stressful on the servers. These numbers often reach half a million during an expansion launch, which has a history of delays and downtime extensions.

By the time of writing this article, Destiny 2 servers will be going through a 25-hour long downtime maintenance across all regions. All servers will be taken down an hour before the June 3 daily reset time, which is 9:30 am PT, UTC -7. After almost 25 hours, all servers will come online at The Final Shape launch, which is 10 am PT, UTC -7.

Here are all the content in the upcoming weekly reset of Destiny 2 The Final Shape launch:

The Final Shape launch

Salvation's Edge, the expansion's new Raid

The Glassway as the first Nightfall

Supremacy and Showdown in the Crucible rotator

Operation Seraph's Shield in Exotic Quest Rotator

Last Wish and Duality in Raid and Dungeon Rotator

Destiny 2 The Final Shape server maintenance schedule

The server downtime for The Final Shape launch across all major regions is as follows:

United States: 9:30 am (June 3) to 10 am (June 4) PT

9:30 am (June 3) to 10 am (June 4) PT India: 10:00 pm (June 3) to 10:30 pm (June 4) IST.

10:00 pm (June 3) to 10:30 pm (June 4) IST. China: 12:30 am (June 4) to 1 am (June 5) local time.

12:30 am (June 4) to 1 am (June 5) local time. UK: 4:30 pm (June 3) to 5 pm (June 4) BST.

4:30 pm (June 3) to 5 pm (June 4) BST. Australia: 3:30 am (June 4) to 4 am (June 5) local time.

3:30 am (June 4) to 4 am (June 5) local time. Brazil: 1:30 pm (June 3) to 2 pm (June 4) local time.

You can keep an eye on Bungie's official Twitter help account, Bungie Help, for updates regarding the downtime.

Any third-party applications and websites, namely DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Light.gg, Destiny Recipes, Destiny Tracker, D2Foundry, Destiny Companion App, and the official website of Bungie will remain offline.