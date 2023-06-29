Can you play Only Up on controller?

Within a month of its release, Steam's new game Only Up immediately became a sensation among the gaming community. With the game garnering a massive fanbase, especially among the streaming community, it is undoubtedly a great time to check how to play this game. After it went viral, players wondered if they could play it on a controller. Because initially, it only shows the keyboard and mouse as inputs.

This article will focus on whether Only Up has controller support, which device you can play on, and more.

Does Steam's new viral game Only Up have controller support?

While the game gathered massive attention after some YouTubers tried to speedrun its campaign, it is also criticized by a large part of the community. Sadly, if you are a controller player, the game does not support your preferred device. You can only embark upon the journey by using the mouse and keyboard.

The game focuses on a teenage boy from the ghetto who wants to get out of poverty and see the world, and the only way to do that is by going up. With its tricky controls, the game is highly challenging for players. While that is the primary essence of the game, players who are comfortable with controllers have been showcasing their frustration towards the developer.

However, according to another part of the community, adding controller support goes entirely against the essence of the game.

Will Only Up have controller support soon?

Due to its tricky control and challenging atmosphere, streamers are getting more engaged as they fail miserably, which allows viewers to receive extreme reactions from their streamers.

From TimTheTatman to FaZe Jev, almost all popular content creators are invested in this game as it presents a massive challenge.

However, because of its high demand for controller support, Only Up developers have stated that they are considering bringing it into the game.

"We hear all the wishes and suggestions from players. We are now thinking about porting the game to consoles. Also in a future update, we will support the gamepad and the ability to reassign the keys of the keyboard."

On June 21, the game went through a minor update where the developer added the ability to invert the mouse on the Y-axis. Here is a list of other changes made by them.

Also fixed bugs with elevators.

Fixed a bug in the maze near the beanstalk where players sometimes fell through due to missing physics.

Also, now there is no random teleportation to the bottom because of the icicles on the icy level.

Fixed many small bugs.

Based on the patch notes, the game will soon have controller support and the ability to reassign keys on the keyboard. With more players joining this new journey, it will surely be exciting news for the gaming community.

