Can you use the Threads iPhone app on MacBook?

The Threads iPhone and Android app from Meta has exploded in popularity, rivaling Twitter. However, if you prefer using a desktop, you may face a sticky situation as there is currently no version for PC or Mac. This could pose a challenge for those who wish to avoid excessive phone usage and utilize the app on their Macbooks.

Without physically touching your phone, can you run the Threads iPhone app on your MacBook? In this article, we will explore this topic and unravel the answer.

Is it possible to use the Threads iPhone app on a MacBook?

The Threads iPhone app by Meta has yet to launch on Mac computers with Apple silicon, so it's not officially available in the Mac App Store. As a result, there is currently no proper way to conveniently use the Threads app on a MacBook.

The iPhone apps do not function properly when trying to run them on third-party programs found online. This is due to Apple's tendency to be closed off to other platforms and their restrictions.

Although the Threads iPhone app is not accessible on MacBooks and lacks certain important features, it is anticipated to undergo regular updates in the coming months due to its recent release and ongoing development. So we might see it on the Mac App Store pretty soon.

Can you use an Android emulator on a MacBook to use Threads?

Instagram's new social media platform, Threads, doesn't have a desktop or web client yet. On a positive note, you can use an Android emulator on your Mac, which will allow you to access the app.

There are currently two popular ones out there: BlueStacks and NoxPlayer, and it's not illegal to use an emulator as Android is an open-source OS. Unfortunately, these emulators won’t run on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

So, if you're using an older version of a Mac with Intel processors, you can utilize the emulators. To do this:

Simply download and install BlueStacks or NoxPlayer from their official websites.

Login using your Google account, and the Android interface will pop up.

Launch the Play Store and install Threads as well as Instagram.

Finally, log in to Threads using your Instagram account, and you're good to go.

Once you install Threads, you'll notice that the main feed is filled with posts and content suggested just for you, in addition to the updates from people you follow. It's kind of like Instagram since you can also opt to keep your profile private. Plus, you'll find many other features, like the ability to block out certain words, select who is allowed to respond to your posts, and so much more.

As of this writing, there is no option to toggle between recommended and following-only posts, like on Twitter. However, it is expected that there will be an influx of updates in the near future.

