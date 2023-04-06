ChatGPT is a powerful AI chatbot that can be used to gather information on specific topics and is also capable of holding conversations. Popular Windows investigator and malware reviewer Enderman recently extracted an activation key for Windows 95 from the chatbot. He showcased the entire process in a recent YouTube video.

ChatGPT has a limited knowledge pool and utilizes its interaction with users to learn language skills. The AI tool opposes piracy and does not comply with the generation of activation keys for any proprietary software. Enderman managed to get through this obstacle with a trick question that helped generate a Windows 95 activation key.

Let's take a look at Enderman’s interaction with ChatGPT in the activation of Windows 95.

Enderman generates Windows 95 activation key from ChatGPT

The activation sequence or key of most proprietary software is in the form of a long string with numbers and alphabets that follow a certain set of rules. These ciphers exist to protect the integrity of the software and deter piracy by blocking access.

Enderman successfully tricked ChatGPT into generating a set of strings that followed the rules of the activation key format for Windows 95. The AI created a list of 30 sets on the user’s demand following the format requested. However, it was only able to generate one valid key out of 30 that activated Enderman’s Windows 95 installation.

ChatGPT activates Windows

The YouTuber faced a problem on the first attempt and was required to modify the request slightly for ChatGPT to begin churning out the required format strings. The AI does not support piracy and denies any attempts made at doing so.

This is why Enderman had to formulate a workaround question that would allow the chatbot to generate seemingly random strings. It is important to note that not all strings will match the activation key, as Microsoft validated a set number of sequences for its now-abandoned Operating System (OS).

The content creator ran Windows 95 on a virtual machine and performed the actions to prove that this AI tool could be used in diverse situations. This does not promote the use of piracy and is a simple presentation of how developed the AI tool has become.

The Windows 95 activation key has a straightforward format. The sequence is in the form of “XXXYY-OEM-NNSSSSS-ZZZZZ” where “XXX” contains any number from 001 to 366, “YY” contains a number between 95-03 (signifies year), OEM stays constant, “NN” are zeroes, “SSSSS” is a random number whose sum is divisible by 7, and “ZZZZZ” are random numbers.

Enderman cited that only one out of 30 keys worked due to the bot’s inability to perform summation of figures or divisions in such a string generation request. The YouTuber thanked the AI chatbot for providing him with a curated list of Windows 95 activation keys. This left the AI baffled as it tried to clear up the confusion about its string generation not being related to any proprietary software activation.

