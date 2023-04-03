Officially released in October 2021, Windows 11 is the most recent Operating System (OS) from the tech giant Microsoft. As such, it offers various customizable options to fit the user’s visual profile. Similarly, the OS provides a toggle option that can be enabled to switch from dark to light mode and vice versa. The introduction of different light modes was initially an experimental move, but quickly gained traction after its popularity within the community.

Users who prefer to have high contrast and less eye-straining colors on their screen are more inclined to utilize Windows 11's dark mode. The obvious effects of using this mode can be seen in different places such as File Explorer and even in the Settings menu. This article will present a quick and efficient guide to turning on the dark mode in Windows 11.

A guide to toggling Windows 11 dark mode

It's no secret that Microsoft has strong roots in various tech fields, including software and development. The company’s incredibly popular operating system series (OS), Windows, is one of the most successful software in the entire world. Essentially, it's a user-friendly and intuitive operating system that's designed to complete tasks with the utmost simplicity.

However, navigating through the operating system's endless settings in the Control Panel can prove to be a hassle for new users and those who have recently migrated to Windows 11. All you have to do is simply follow the steps listed below to gain quick access to the lighting mode of the operating system:

Turn on your PC and log into your Windows 11 local account.

Click on Start to open up the menu and select Settings (gear icon).

Navigate to Personalization and then head to Colors.

Simply select the Dark mode from the list.

Doing so should toggle on the dark mode for the latest Windows iteration, with the operating system automatically selecting an accent color to best match the current visuals. The accent color is the highlight that the system will use in certain areas like the Start Menu, Taskbar, and Action Center.

Accent colors

Users can opt to choose their own palette in Microsoft's operating system when it comes to accent colors. Fortunately, this process is quite simple and requires navigation to the very same Colors section. Here are the steps required to change the accent color in Microsoft’s latest operating system:

Navigate to the Colors menu in Personalization.

Expand the Accent color section.

Users can let Windows pick an accent color automatically to match their wallpapers and present a soothing contrast.

If you want to do so yourself, select Manual from this menu and click on the list to choose a suitable color.

Users can also expand the colors further if they prefer to create a custom one.

Scroll down to toggle on or off the option to display the accent color on the Start Menu, Taskbar, Tile Bars, and Windows Borders.

As expected, the color customization that's available in Windows 11 is quite vibrant and provides users with a wide variety of different palettes. In fact, the operating system can take responsibility for the accent colors and automatically change them with every different wallpaper. Combined with the dark mode, Microsoft’s OS is always capable of showcasing a stellar look.

