How to use Windows 11's virtual desktops for enhanced multitasking

Wondering how to use virtual desktops on Windows 11 to improve your multitasking skills? Fortunately, Microsoft’s popular operating system offers a convenient feature that allows users to create multiple standalone copies of their desktop. They can easily navigate between and customize these environments, making it easier to manage multiple groups of applications at the same time.

Virtual desktops were first introduced with Windows 10 back in 2015, when multitasking was still a rising skill to obtain. More than half a decade later, multitasking has become an inevitable part of everyone’s life and most people won't be able to get by without it. To cater to such a major change in pace since 2015, Windows 11 introduced some welcome changes to the virtual desktop feature, making it more accessible and customizable.

This article provides more details on how users can utilize the benefits of virtual desktops to their advantage.

How to use virtual desktops on Windows 11 for multitasking

In Windows 11, you must look for the Task View button on the Taskbar. It will have a fairly distinguishable icon - a white and a black square arranged diagonally. Click on this to access the options for virtual desktops. Alternatively, you can open Task View by using the Windows key+Tab shortcut.

The screen should now change to a different view featuring all of the open applications on your computer currently. Considering that you haven’t created a second virtual desktop before, you will see two options in the bottom section: Desktop 1, which represents your current environment, and an option to create a New desktop.

Click on the plus (+) icon below New desktop to create a new virtual desktop. After this step, you must click on the newly added environment to switch over and start using it.

What can be done using virtual desktops?

Virtual desktops help optimize multi-tasking schedules effectively. When you create a brand new virtual environment, it doesn't include running applications from the desktops you created before, allowing you to easily segregate and complete your tasks effectively. This helps reduce clutter due to multiple open applications of different kinds.

When dealing with multiple projects of a different nature at the same time, creating virtual desktops for each of them will help you manage your schedule far more easily. Furthermore, you can easily switch between work, leisure, meeting, and other modes by having separate desktops for different purposes.

With Task View, you can easily rearrange your virtual desktops’ order by dragging and dropping them. They'll set a separate background for each desktop and even rename them. You can transfer open applications or windows from one desktop to another by simply dragging and dropping them where you want them.

Ensure that you use unique backgrounds and names to distinguish between multiple desktops easily. Additionally, you can switch between desktops without having to open the Task View. Simply hover over the Task View button to see all the currently available environments and click on the one you desire.

